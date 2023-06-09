The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Never Have I Ever season 4 (Netflix)

Never Have I Ever’s final season is here, and it’s senior year for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). She chose to stay at Sherman Oaks High, hooked up with Ben (Jaren Lewison), and bid farewell to Paxton (Darren Barnet) as he graduated.

But Paxton isn’t completely out of her life, and a new student named Ethan (Michael Cimino) adds to the complications. With college approaching, Devi has a lot to tackle. Get ready to binge-watch the whole season this weekend.

Streaming now on Netflix

Tiger’s Tail (Prime Video)

In this Nollywood thriller, Amara Nzewi (Kelechi Udegbe), a recent Psychology graduate from the UK, unknowingly finds herself in dangerous territory when she establishes a foundation to rehabilitate street boys (agberos).

However, things take a dark turn when she is abducted by the merciless gang leader, Tombra Tiger.

Streaming Now on Prime Video

Flamin’ Hot (Hulu and Disney Plus)

Based on Richard Montañez’s memoir, this film follows a janitor at Frito-Lay (played by Jesse Garcia) whose Mexican heritage inspires the creation of a spicy version of Cheetos. This heartwarming underdog tale will bring a tear to your eye and leave your fingers covered in red dust.

Streaming now on Hulu and Disney Plus

Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney Plus and Max)

After a long wait, James Cameron finally delivered the sequel to his blockbuster hit Avatar, and it was worth it. Titled “The Way of Water,” the film is a breathtaking spectacle that not only became the third highest-grossing movie of all time but also received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

The majority of the voice cast reprised their roles in the film. Set more than ten years after the events of the first movie, the story revolves around the Sully family, including Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children. When the RDA returns to colonize Pandora, the Na’Vi face a new threat. Seeking safety, Jake and Neytiri turn to the aquatic Metkayina clan and embrace their way of life.

Streaming now on Disney Plus and Max

The Crowded Room (Apple TV Plus)

Tom Holland is determined to prove himself as a versatile actor beyond his iconic role as Spider-Man. After taking on darker and more dramatic roles in films like “The Devil All the Time” and “Cherry,” he now stars in the limited series “The Crowded Room.”

In this series, Holland portrays Danny Sullivan, a troubled young man arrested for his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City. The story unfolds through interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried. As Danny opens up about his past, which is marked by trauma and abuse, startling revelations come to light, revealing the events that led him to the crime scene.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Based on a True Story (Peacock)

In “Based on a True Story”, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina portray a struggling couple in Los Angeles who are expecting their first child. When they stumble upon a real-life serial killer, they decide to seize the opportunity and turn it into a money-making venture.

In this darkly comedic twist, death becomes the embodiment of the American Dream.

Streaming now on Peacock