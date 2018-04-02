The “When Will You Marry?” trailer shames unmarried women and that’s all you need to know

Lagos-based studio OVG Media is out with the trailer of an original series called When Will You Marry? and I’m afraid the End Time is nigh. Are we not tired of this kind of exhausting content? Besides, what’s original about pressuring women to be married? When Will You Marry? joins a long list of pop-cultural properties not updating or even remotely subverting society’s obsession with marriage, and the way women are shackled in by standards they must live up to.

What’s particularly interesting about this state of affairs is that studios and media companies are are adamant in churning this narrative. A mother calls her daughter and shames for being unmarried, and adds a bit of slut-shaming. Though the When Will You Marry? trailer has a Hollywood sheen (the show is set in Los Angeles), nothing can save it from its cliches and banality. Even its high-profile cast Ratidzo Mambo (Wicked Science, Yellow Card) and Adetokunboh M’cormack (Lost, Heroes) are seemingly wasted in their roles as a romantic couple, regurgitating the language of characters in soapy rom-coms.

When Will You Marry? is created by Kenim Obaigbena, who also happens to be the founder of OVG Media. Check out the trailer below.