The Y! Impact List

As humans, as Africans and Nigerians, our tastes, perceptions, and opinions are always changing, shifting, and refining by reason of our relationship with the world and the world’s effect on us and, in turn, the culture.

So, we have compiled this list of the most buzz-worthy moments in the month of August that have shaped culture. The moments that have had us at the edge of our seats, questioning, interacting, reacting, mourning, and celebrating.

It’s our purview that this list takes us down memory lane to rethink that moment in time and what that means for us as people from here on out.

Asake

Asake released the audio and music video for his latest single, “Terminator.”

“Terminator” set a new record for the biggest streams across all platforms in a week (6.83 million streams).

Asake also took to social media to show off his newly acquired mansion.

The YBNL signee shared a picture of his new crib with the caption, “Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate 🏠.”

Mercy Chinwo

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, had a wedding that was the talk of the town for weeks.

She got married to her Lagos pastor lover, Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church, Lekki.

The white wedding, which was held in Port Harcourt, had celebrities like Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Waje, Chigurl, Joe Praize, Pita Sings, Njay, and many others in attendance.

Deji Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju continues to be a thorn in the side of Peter Obi and Obidients.

He said he was ready to bet $10k with any Obidient, supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Nigeria or in the diaspora, that Obi would come distant 3rd in February.

Adeyanju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had said he would not support any presidential flag bearer, also claimed that Nigerians that took to the streets to march for Peter Obi were paid.

Adesua Etomi

Adesua Etomi-Wellington remixed the song “Strong Thing,” as a tribute to her husband, singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W.

In a recent post, the beautiful actress and mother of one also showered love on her husband, Banky W, expressing how grateful she was to be loved by him.

The original song was released by her husband, Banky W, in 2009 and was loved by fans both international and local.

Buju

Buju was trending for so many things in the month of August.

First of all, he had a faceoff with the men of the Nigerian police force in Lagos. While he was venting about the ordeal on Twitter, the star claimed to have spat in the face of one of the police officers that accosted him. This got the attention of the Lagos State Police Command, who assured that Buju would be punished if he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer.

Quite recently, Buju was called out by a lady, Filma Jones, who alleged to be his girlfriend. According to Jones, the pop star dated, impregnated, and dumped her. It didn’t end there, as she went on to share a video of the music star stark naked.

Buju also released his EP, “Sorry I’m Late,” on August 25. The singer unveiled the seven-track EP that featured Wizkid, Wande Coal, and Olamide.

Tems

Tems made history by becoming the first Nigerian with the most entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She made history with her fifth entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with Beyonce’s “Move” debuting at number 55 on the chart dated August 13, 2022.

‘Move’ becomes her fifth entry after ‘Essence (remix)’ ft. Wizkid & Justin Beiber, which peaked at No.9, Drake’s ‘Fountains’, which peaked at number 26 in September 2016 as well as ‘Wait for You’ ft. Future & Drake, which peaked at the top of the charts (at number 1). She also scored her first solo entry recently, with her 2020 single ‘Free Mind’ debuting at number 90.

Solomon Buchi

Think about receiving a letter from the love of your life that starts with “You are not the most beautiful or intelligent.”

How would you feel? Insulted? Yes! But it doesn’t end there. They continue by explaining why they chose you despite the fact that you failed to meet all their criteria. Despite the fact that you are not the best available, they have decided to continue with you.

What’s more, they publish this letter on the internet for everyone to see.

Well, that’s what Solomon Buchi did when he announced his engagement.

That was not the end of the public disgrace. Multiple women exposed chats where Solomon Buchi ‘begged’ them for money after he warned men, not to date broke women.

Solomon Buchi ended up deactivating his social media accounts.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, said Nigerians do not have enough leaders to look up to in the current system.

Adiche made this statement during her keynote address at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association at Eko Hotel.

Adichie’s critique of the NBA’s inequality in prize money for the league’s male and female football teams was one of the main highlights of her keynote address. Adichie recognized that the disparity between men receiving N500,000 in prize money while their female colleagues were receiving N200,000 in prize money did not match the conference topic.

In response to Adichie’s remarks, NBA members and dignitaries present at the ceremony took turns contributing voluntary contributions for the female category, bringing the prize money for the women’s category to N3.2 million.

Kizz Daniel

Singer and songwriter, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel, was arrested in Tanzania after failing to show up for a paid concert in the country.

Viral videos showed fans of the singer who had gathered at the venue of his advertised show in Tanzania leaving in anger and trashing the place after he failed to show up.

Speaking on Instagram live with Daddy Freeze, the promoter, identified simply as Steven, said the ‘Buga’ crooner refused to perform because the gold chain in his luggage was missing. According to him, the airline did not bring Kizz Daniel’s bag and he refused to wear anything else to perform.

Tobi Amusan

World hurdles champion Tobi Amusan powered Nigeria’s 4x100m women’s team to gold at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, as Nigeria claimed a first-ever Commonwealth Games title in the event.

The women’s 4x100m quartet, which also has Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Grace Nwokocha, claimed gold in record-breaking fashion, finishing in 42.10secs to break the 42.22secs, an African record they set at last month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

Kashim Shettima

Senator Kashim Shettima made unusual news at the premier Nigeria Bar Association function, which was held in Lagos recently. He appeared in a suit and sneakers, looking like one of Charlie Boy’s performers.

Nigerians began the #ShettimaChallenge to recreate the outfit of the APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri and some other social media influencers also joined the challenge.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress and Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), celebrated her 45th birthday quite recently.

Her estranged husband, JJC Skillz surprised many with his sweet birthday message to the mother of his twin boys but was, however, absent from the birthday party.

A viral video of the Lagos state deputy governorship candidate also surfaced online. The actress turned politician was spotted dancing and worshiping with the church’s white garment when suddenly she was touched by the spirit and went into a trance.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The absence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA’s) 62nd annual general conference at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, generated reactions from social media users.

The former governor of Lagos State, who was invited to speak at the event alongside other presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, was noticeably absent at the event.

Mr. Tinubu was instead represented at the event by his running mate, and former governor of Borno state, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Eniola Badmus

There is an unpopular belief that losing weight results in increased confidence. For Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus, this assertion is accurate.

The actress has given slimmer celebrities a run for their money since she lost weight.

Every new image she posts to her social media pages looks like it was taken straight out of a fashion magazine.

The 44-year-old actress is serving us fashionable costumes that are guaranteed to have a free stay in our minds.

Peter Obi

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate that is gaining a lot of recognition. Millions of Nigerians were seen to be marching for the Labour party presidential aspirant in states like Rivers, Benue, Nasarawa, and Calabar.

The most remarkable thing happened when Peter Obi made an appearance at the recent 70th annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at Redemption City for the first time.

The entire church went agog with loud cheers after the anchor at the redemption camp said, “We welcome to the redemption camp for the first time, Mr. Peter Obi.”

Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has clarified the reason behind her hit song ‘Somebody’s son.

The mother of one said the song is not about relationships but about Jesus Christ. Tiwa said this in a viral video during her performance.

According to her, people told her the song was not going to be a hit because it relates to just women.

However, she corrected the narrative because everyone needs somebody’s son, ‘Jesus Christ’.

Tiwa said, “They said this song would not be a hit because only females will listen to it. Men are not going to sing Somebody’s son.

“But you know when I wrote this song, I was not thinking about a relationship but Jesus Christ because he’s the real somebody’s son.

“So I said to doubters that people will relate to this song whether you’re a man or woman because we all need somebody’s son.”

MI Abaga (The Guy)

Nigerian rapper and record producer, Jude Abaga, better known as Mr Incredible or M. I Abaga has returned after a brief rap hiatus to release his 11th studio album ‘The Guy’.

Fondly called ‘The Chairman’ he is reinventing himself once again as ‘The Guy’ as the album lyrically touches on his life as The Guy, The Artist, The Family man, and Business Mogul.

With “The Love Song” and “The Inside,” he provides us further insight into his love life. These songs feature The Cavemen, Phyno, and Wande Coal, who each bring their own special talents to bear on the songs, and he successfully conveys the emotion and intimacy typical of love songs.

Jade Osiberu

Fans of Nollywood can now watch the criminal thriller Brotherhood’s teaser.

This September, theaters will screen the Jade Osiberu-produced movie. Additionally, Osiberu produced the movies Sugar Rush and Ayinka. Among others, she was the director of Gidi Up, Isoken, and Everything Scatter. The screenplay for Brotherhood was co-written by Osiberu and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed.

Brotherhood is a narrative of twin brothers “Akin (Falz) and Wale (Tobi Bakre),” who are “connected by blood, yet split by their decisions,” according to Greoh Studios, the production firm that created the movie. The brothers end up on opposing sides of the law after years of hustling in Lagos’s streets: Akin joins the police, while Wale joins a gang of thieves. Their fraternal relationship is put to the test when Akin joins the task team that is looking for Wale and his gang.

Pastor Jerry Eze

Pastor Jerry Eze, the general overseer of Streams of Joy International, recalled how his marriage to his wife, Eno Jerry, was almost destroyed by his work as a pastor.

In an emotional conversation with Chude Jideonwo, Eze revealed that during the course of his marital problems, he found it difficult to manage being a pastor and a spouse.

The pastor observed that after coming full circle, his wife finally knew his true nature.

Eze said, “I mean, things were not going too well, and I was still in that place where I was trying to be the great spouse…when she came full circle, she realised that, beyond this supernatural and manifestation, this man is a true Christian. Like, this is what it is. And that it’s not acting.

“I’m sincerely in that place where all that I desire, with all the growing numbers, is that Jesus be pleased,” he added.

Beauty BBN

Former Miss Nigeria and Big Brother Naija season seven housemate Beauty was disqualified from the show after she was given two additional strikes.

Beauty had initially been given a strike for her aggression towards Ilebaye, during which she pulled the housemate’s wig.

Beauty was then given two additional strikes when she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy and attempted to break Groovy’s microphone.

Beauty’s reaction resulted from Groovy’s dance party activities with Ch