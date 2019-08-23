The YNaija Cover – the 23rd of August

Yesterday, the United States Department of Justice released a statement announcing that 80 defendants, most of whom are Nigerians, have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and aggravated identity theft. A number of the defendants, the statement said, are also facing substantive fraud and money laundering charges.

5 Things that Should Matter Today: 80 Nigerians charged with massive fraud in the U.S. Can it get any worse?

#BBNaija 2019: The curious case of Khadoni and why Gedoni’s eviction will be the best thing for Khafi

 

