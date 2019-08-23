Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Invictus Obi gets arrested and next thing the FBI releases a list of indicted fraudsters containing 80 Nigerian names 98% Igbo. FBI: Do you want a lighter sentence or not.

Invictus: DMX Challenge. — Olóyè (@OluniyiGates) August 23, 2019

Guy…

My mom has the best praise names for me.

She calls me “My Daughter the no nonsense feminist. The asanwa. The international writer.” Now out of the blue, she just told me sometimes she looks at me and wonders why I’m so fine. — Angel Nduka-Nwosu (@asangelwassayin) August 22, 2019

You know who isn’t being picked up by the FBI for committing fraud? Women. pic.twitter.com/XfmaUmMD8y — Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) August 23, 2019

Your abroad boyfriend won’t be coming home this December to spoil you with dollars cause he’ll be spending Christmas with the FBI😘 — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) August 22, 2019

Atleast runs girls can sleep comfortably in their house without fbi and efcc looking for them💀 — Jesusbaby💎✨ (@omohteee12) August 23, 2019

“God punish fraudsters” but you borrowed millions from friends and refused to pay back. 😒 — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) August 23, 2019

This was really specific.