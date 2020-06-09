This June, Denrele Edun, Elozonam and Anire bring the glitz and glamour of Lagos to Jollof, premiering on Pop Central

Jollof

Denrele Edun, Elozonam and Anire bring the glitz and glamour of Lagos to Jollof, a show premiering on Pop Central this June.

A brand new lifestyle show, Jollof, is coming to TVs nationwide this June on Pop Central station, DSTV 189. The show is hosted by the amazing trio of Denrele Edun, BBN’s Elozonam, and THE Anire, serving us a delightful and perfect blend of tasty gist, saucy fun and glamour, the Jollof style.

Jollof is a youth-led and centred prime time show that is bringing the zest of Lagos life onto the big screen. It is a weekly snack-sized look into the urban culture that defines Lagos living.

Speaking about the show’s inspiration, host, Denrele said, “The secret ingredient to Jollof is history, it is in our DNA, the precursor is embedded in every Nigerian’s DNA, but Lagos brings the smoke,” he added that, “we are highlighting that perennial swagger that Nigerians have, that vibe everyone loves to consume in African pop culture and wish they can replicate. Call it a service to Mother Africa, hopefully our Ghanaian brothers can replicate this particular Jollof.”

Join the Trio every Sunday at 5 pm as they storm glitzy Lagos hangouts, from the Basement Gig to veteran actor Ayo Adesanya’s birthday party, and bring our share of fresh Nigerian Jollof on Pop Central station, DSTV 189.

