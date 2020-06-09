‘Ella call me’ – How three words from Tacha started a whole trend

The Big Brother Naija Reunion is one of the most talked-about shows on TV right now, in Nigeria and across Africa, and there are a few people who are keeping the interest and drama heightened and many fans are living for this moment. While many fans are always looking out for what the contestants would go on to talk about after the show, the show itself comes with all the drama that is needed to keep fans of the show entertained.

The last episode of the show, had show host, Ebuka, talk about a lot as he opened the discussion for backstabbers and betrayers from the previous season.

However, things got heightened when many housemates attacked Ella for ignoring them after they contributed money for her mother’s health and they tried to reach out to her. Tacha however, defended Ella.

She went further to make a tweet about it and her fans have started the trend #AlphaTacha.

Ella call me

Tacha’s tweet shows her support for her fellow housemate after almost everyone had bashed her for ‘lying’ about her mother’s health. The trend, #AlphaTacha, is one that is placing Tacha as a pillar to other housemates that many fans and some viewers have tagged as low.

To those who ve a problem with Tacha standing up for her friends, It's like u don't know who your fave is. Stop asking her to mind her business. Her friends are her business. If they hurt, she hurts. If they win, she wins. Dat is who she is and dat won't change #AlphaTacha

After watching that reunion, I realized that Tacha is really a strong girl. Imagine 1 person dealing with all those animals in the house. She didn't disappoint me though, she did not allow those hypocrites bully her. She dealt with all of them indabostically.😌#AlphaTacha

Where are our blue tick celebrities that were quick to condemn Tacha during the show? Have they lost their voice or the wisdom to speak/tweet? Or have they suddenly gone mute/blind? Anyways, wetin concern me and their hypocrisy. #AlphaTacha

Even people that really dislikes Tacha can vouch for her to never use someone's vulnerablity to mock them. My fave only knows

"you are stupid"

"you are stupid"

"Do your worst" x100times That's her soundtrack.#AlphaTacha

I'm not her fan but Tacha would never stoop so low to decent on Ella's personal issues like the way Venita, Mercy, Kim, Diane,and Jackye did. Ebuka on the other hand is very unprofessional to have allowed this. Sir Dee and Joe were very composed and I love that.

While there wasn’t much talked about Ella after the reunion show, many Twitter users, fans, and followers of the show have applauded Tacha for not standing with everyone else who attacked Ella earlier. Also, some users shared that Tacha was not at the show, but got talked about a lot by other contestants who were there and also got a lot of attention on Twitter and social media.

Summary of Last Night

Summary of Last Night

* Catfish is just a WhatsApp group admin * Ella keep forcing friendship on fake people *Tacha's commentary on Twitter > than whatever they aired last night * Seyi betrayed Biggie to miss a meeting of betrayers * Tacha 💓 has a good heart#AlphaTacha

It is true that Tacha’s Titans sometimes do the most, but in this trend, a lot of viewers of the show, both fans of the reality star and otherwise are in awe of how Tacha was able to stand up for Ella when it appeared that everyone was pulling her down.