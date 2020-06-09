‘Ella call me’ – How three words from Tacha started a whole trend

The Big Brother Naija Reunion is one of the most talked-about shows on TV right now, in Nigeria and across Africa, and there are a  few people who are keeping the interest and drama heightened and many fans are living for this moment. While many fans are always looking out for what the contestants would go on to talk about after the show, the show itself comes with all the drama that is needed to keep fans of the show entertained.

The last episode of the show, had show host, Ebuka, talk about a lot as he opened the discussion for backstabbers and betrayers from the previous season.

However, things got heightened when many housemates attacked Ella for ignoring them after they contributed money for her mother’s health and they tried to reach out to her. Tacha however, defended Ella.

She went further to make a tweet about it and her fans have started the trend #AlphaTacha.

Tacha’s tweet shows her support for her fellow housemate after almost everyone had bashed her for ‘lying’ about her mother’s health. The trend, #AlphaTacha, is one that is placing Tacha as a pillar to other housemates that many fans and some viewers have tagged as low.

While there wasn’t much talked about Ella after the reunion show, many Twitter users, fans, and followers of the show have applauded Tacha for not standing with everyone else who attacked Ella earlier. Also, some users shared that Tacha was not at the show, but got talked about a lot by other contestants who were there and also got a lot of attention on Twitter and social media.

It is true that Tacha’s Titans sometimes do the most, but in this trend, a lot of viewers of the show, both fans of the reality star and otherwise are in awe of how Tacha was able to stand up for Ella when it appeared that everyone was pulling her down.

