Okay. So I’m a little excited about the forthcoming Date Night, partly because it’s a piece of filmmaking that derails from the Nollywood usual in comedies and rom-coms. Or maybe because I like women doing bad stuff. At least unintentionally, as in the 2017 film Rough Night, which sees Scarlett Johansson and her girlfriends display increasingly absurd levels of agita after one of them murders a male stripper. On paper, the trailer for Date Night looks good, as it mines the idea of two people in a seemingly deadly cat-and-mouse game in a house.

For specifics, Adesua Etomi and Deyemi Okanlawon play the characters that constitute this psychological design for survival, and it begins as a date at the man’s apartment, hence the title Date Night duh. When we get past the first twenty seconds of Adesua blooping a question asked by a rather priestly-looking Deyemi, the elements in your typical thriller simmers to the surface. I’m thinking Panic Room, but without the invasion of burglars. Hello, Jodie Foster. Okay, moving on. What we have in Date Night is Adesua masterminding something we aren’t sure about, but it does look threatening. She’s no saint. She has a little outside help from her psycho friends presumably, having drugged her host into inertia.

At the end of the trailer, the table turns as she’s shown lying with her back on the floor, looking anguished and helpless. Sounds like someone beat her to her game, right? We’ll know all about it on April 20, when Date Night premieres in cinemas.

PS: This Date Night from Cine Squirrel Productions should not be mistaken for this Date Night. Now watch the trailer below.