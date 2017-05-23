The Thread: “Evil losers” “Sordid animals” | Angry reactions from Trump and other world leaders over UK terror attack

The bomb blast which occurred at the Manchester United arena after Ariana Grande’s concert has provoked Donald Trump and other world leaders. 22 persons, including children, were killed in the UK terror attack.

In a speech, he gave in Bethlehem, Trump expressed his annoyance at the ‘evil losers’ who murdered innocents. Other world leaders equally expressed their shock and grave annoyance at the attack. Do see below:

Vladimir Putin has sent Theresa May a telegram of condolences following the attack in Manchester.

“We strongly condemn this cynical, inhuman crime. We are certain its perpetrators will not escape the punishment they deserve,” he said in the telegram, according to an excerpt published on the Kremlin website.

(Source: The Telegraph UK)

 

