The Thread: “Evil losers” “Sordid animals” | Angry reactions from Trump and other world leaders over UK terror attack

The bomb blast which occurred at the Manchester United arena after Ariana Grande’s concert has provoked Donald Trump and other world leaders. 22 persons, including children, were killed in the UK terror attack.

@hannahwwh was able to capture the confusion after the terror attack. WATCH:

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

In a speech, he gave in Bethlehem, Trump expressed his annoyance at the ‘evil losers’ who murdered innocents. Other world leaders equally expressed their shock and grave annoyance at the attack. Do see below:

President Trump says US stands "in absolute solidarity" with the UK & calls Manchester attack perpetrators "losers" https://t.co/5oB47AIw4X pic.twitter.com/iXtmN7OQqA — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017

To the sordid animals making nail bombs: in 1940 the Luftwaffe dropped 443 tons of high explosive on Manchester in 48 hrs. You'll lose too. — John Niven (@NivenJ1) May 23, 2017

Absolute scumbags what has happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families.Lots of love. #PreyForManchester — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) May 23, 2017

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 23, 2017

Confirmed deaths at the Manchester arena. Feel sick to think that people have lost their lives at a gig attended by so many young people. — Steve Rotheram (@Steve4LCRmayor) May 22, 2017

My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

Horrified at the bombing in Manchester. No doubt we will find out who the perpetrator is soon. My thoughts are with those affected. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 23, 2017

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

Vladimir Putin has sent Theresa May a telegram of condolences following the attack in Manchester.

“We strongly condemn this cynical, inhuman crime. We are certain its perpetrators will not escape the punishment they deserve,” he said in the telegram, according to an excerpt published on the Kremlin website.

(Source: The Telegraph UK)

