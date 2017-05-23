Just In: British PM, Theresa May speaks on Manchester terror attack

by Omoleye Omoruyi

British Prime Minister, Theresa May condemns the Manchester Arena terror attack, describing it as the worst attack the city and indeed the United Kingdom has experienced in a long time.

She said this on Tuesday, while addressing the Nation on Downing Street.

According to the police, the attack is by a lone male suicide bomber, but the identity of the attacker is yet unknown.

She also said 22 people have been confirmed dead, while 59 are being treated in the hospital, some for ‘life threatening injuries”‘.

May further noted that terror would not prevail in the country and the fight against terror would continue. She also said 400 police officers have been working all night to calm the chaos.