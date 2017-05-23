Final year OAU student stabbed to death

by Omoleye Omoruyi

A final year student of Dramatic Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has been reportedly stabbed to death last week on Wednesday evening.

Punch reports that Ayoola Ayorinde died on his way home, after his supervisor had approved the submission of his final year thesis.

It was reported that Ayorinde died at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital early on Thursday after reportedly losing much blood.

Head of Security, OAU Students’ Union, Seyi Iyiola, said, “I was called to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital to come and see him. I was told that he was coming back from his supervisor that day around 07.45pm with his brother that came here to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The brother was at the front when two persons attacked him. After crossing his path, they collected his phone and stabbed him. Those around rushed him to the hospital.

“His family members came that day and we tried to ensure that it was the school management that would relay the message to them. But that could not be achieved. Immediately we got to the hospital, his parents came down but the hospital insisted that they must get police report.

“We then went to Moore Police Station and later to the scene of the incident. I am not aware that he had a clash with any group or persons.’’