The Thread: Lady pleads empathy for Dammy Krane and Nigerians rain hell

Five days ago, Afrobeat musician Dammy Krane was arrested in the Unites States on a 9-count charge, which includes credit card fraud and identity theft. His arrest was as a result of flexing on privates jets and paying for same with stolen credit cards. The Private Jets company, TapJets had a hand in his arrest.

When news of the musician’s arrest hit Nigeria, there was a mix of disappointment and anger.

[In case you missed it]: The Thread: “Short man, tall crime” “Yimu, all man for himself” | Twitter NG’s explosive reactions to Dammy Krane’s cry for help”

But there are a few who feel Krane’s pain and want us to commisserate with him. And no, eiyah is not sufficient; we are admonished to empathise with him. Empathize!

See below:

Let’s gather together and sing Kumbayah

Partner in concern

Your screws, nuts, bolts etc must be missing

Empathy ko, empathy ni

What’s age got to do with it?

It’s quarter to “suit up”

Sango loading

Our sympathy system is weird

That Dammy-Kemen connection

Oh,

And get a brain rest, while at it.

