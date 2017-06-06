The Thread: Lady pleads empathy for Dammy Krane and Nigerians rain hell

Five days ago, Afrobeat musician Dammy Krane was arrested in the Unites States on a 9-count charge, which includes credit card fraud and identity theft. His arrest was as a result of flexing on privates jets and paying for same with stolen credit cards. The Private Jets company, TapJets had a hand in his arrest.

When news of the musician’s arrest hit Nigeria, there was a mix of disappointment and anger.

[In case you missed it]: The Thread: “Short man, tall crime” “Yimu, all man for himself” | Twitter NG’s explosive reactions to Dammy Krane’s cry for help”

But there are a few who feel Krane’s pain and want us to commisserate with him. And no, eiyah is not sufficient; we are admonished to empathise with him. Empathize!

Let’s gather together and sing Kumbayah

I've spent a few days thinking about Dammy Krane and empathizing with him. I have a thing for thinking about stepping into people's shoes — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

I've read a few comments – we've made fun of him, we've laughed, we've pointed fingers. His arrest has been discussed on every platform — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

I'm surprised but not really surprised by the lack of empathy coming from the people in my age group and younger — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

I can understand the older folks and their 'kids of nowadays' mentality. But from us? nah not really — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

Because Dammy Krane is 24.

24. Arrested at 24.

At 24, I was so daft — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

26 and I'm still daft. Still making silly mistakes & I can't sit down and think 'why did he do it? It's never that deep now' — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

So I'm not even mad at him. What he did was wrong but he's so young & he may do time or get deported — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

I can't imagine what led him to make the decisions he made. Peer pressure is a bitch. I know from experience — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

The need to fit in. The need to be more than you actually are because of the people you surrounded yourself with — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

So I'm really praying for him because he's going to need something bigger than him to get through this period of his life. — Moné (@birkinbadxx) June 5, 2017

Partner in concern

Dammy Krane is the only child of his mother according to the press and you are still slandering him like this don't you have hearts? — Daniel Olukoya♦️ (@ManLikeIcey) June 4, 2017

Your screws, nuts, bolts etc must be missing

Eni to ba je gbi lo maa ku gbi — •Pretty Young Thing• (@snazzy_sharlie) June 5, 2017

Thinking like tissue paper — The boy is good 🇳🇬 (@conradlomo) June 5, 2017

As d only child, did his parents not teach and train him not to steal credit cards? Sit down pls! — Gentleman Redefined (@papisticks) June 5, 2017

Empathize with a grown ass man that steals identify to flex? It's bad you were daft at 24, it's even worse you are still daft up till now! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 6, 2017

Because you were a didinrin at 24 doesn't mean everybody was. https://t.co/bTGy3UONT2 — Sith (@lekuche) June 6, 2017

Not our fault u were daft at 24… — ♥Oyindamola ibiyemi♥ (@Msibiyemi) June 6, 2017

I wasn't daft at 24…credit card fraud??!

Even a 5yr old would tell u it's stealing and it's bad. — Mr Man (@MisterOrimoloye) June 6, 2017

Empathy ko, empathy ni

Especially when you're not a child and fully rational. — Lee Hoelloway (@Cuntosaur) June 5, 2017

There are people in much greater material need than Dammy Krane, faced with bigger temptations, who have not broken. So, no. No empathy. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) June 6, 2017

Is not that he spent it on food or medical bills for him mum. He blew it on Private Jet. — Ikenna رجل الصخرة (@FailedRift) June 6, 2017

That's the thing, isn't it? The reason is so…banal. I can't empathise with that BS. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) June 6, 2017

And he just got caught. He has been flexing off people's sweat long before. — Ikenna رجل الصخرة (@FailedRift) June 6, 2017

That's the other thing. This wasn't a one-off, was it? It's not a first offence. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) June 6, 2017

Talking about. Empathy. Empathy Ko, sympathy ni. Nonsense — Oladayo (@oladayo01) June 6, 2017

What’s age got to do with it?

GRAND Theft. Pre meditated, well thought out plan, (in) intelligently executed is what you're atributing to juvenile delinquency lmao #SHOOK — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) June 5, 2017

Ah, alrighty. But it's generally better to empathise with the victims sha. It pretty much always sounds like excuse giving. — Timi Ajiboye (@timigod) June 5, 2017

I don't even care abt the fraud…. It's d people that get ripped off I can't stand — AyoFemi (@Omo_Harkin) June 5, 2017

At 24 some people already have serious jobs and are making decisions that reflect on senior management and bosses. https://t.co/IhFijgi8WB — Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) June 6, 2017

Making decisions affecting entire industries. https://t.co/U30Lzh91nd — Clxrence (@Clarenceonyeks) June 6, 2017

true, I have a close friend who is just 24 and works with UNESCO in Addis Ababa. — OLAMILEKAN. (@ojumulekan) June 6, 2017

It's even more annoying that you are saying we should show empathy because he's 24.

We made youthful mistakes at 24 and this is not one. — Va Va Voom. (@Temituoyo_E) June 5, 2017

My own is that she may be using height to judge age because I don't think the car switch happened at 24 — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) June 5, 2017

It’s quarter to “suit up”

What Dammy Krane needs is not empathy. He needs a badass lawyer. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) June 6, 2017

Sango loading

I work 12 hours a day and one idiot would sit back and scam me off my money? His generation wont see peace sef.. — Christian (@Chrisblin) June 6, 2017

Our sympathy system is weird

Rape, DV, fraud…. we only tend to get it when it involves us or ours… https://t.co/j00CuBEJ3b — Clxrence (@Clarenceonyeks) June 6, 2017

I'm not sure how we will build a society that works for all if our collective moral compass is so broken. — S. (@saratu) June 6, 2017

Moral compass issues + lack of big picture thinking https://t.co/2v2RjNRogD — Clxrence (@Clarenceonyeks) June 6, 2017

I don't even think the Dami Krane thing is worth discussing. He took a risk knowing what the possibilities were. He will deal. — EchoChambers are bae (@EuginhoCortez) June 6, 2017

Because Nigeria is a place where thieves are honoured, it seems y'all have grown accustomed to this warped reality. — T. Rankïn' 🤓 (@AfroVII) June 5, 2017

Exactly. We like him so it's okay for him to steal. Not because he was hungry (and even that's not an excuse), but to show off. Rubbish. — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) June 6, 2017

We know man's singles ain't popping like that, who was he tryna stunt on? This is what you get when you run from your truth. Kmt. — T. Rankïn' 🤓 (@AfroVII) June 5, 2017

That Dammy-Kemen connection

Glad Naijas broadly are revolted by idea of sympathy for Dammy.

419 has victims.

For same reason, I was also revolted by sympathy for Kemen. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) June 6, 2017

Oh,

At 24 you can pretend your Honda is a benz. But credit card fraud? You will sit your grown ass in jail. https://t.co/lILYnOyszf — Ugonna (@VikkiAngelX) June 5, 2017

And get a brain rest, while at it.