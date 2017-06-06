The YNaija Ranking: TVC News drops out of the top 25 TV countdown

Television Continental News has dropped out of the YNaija Ranking for TV. Also out of the list is, TVC Entertainment, sister station of TVC News.

Both stations fell off the pecking order due to the decision of Continental Broadcasting Services (CBS), owners of the station to lay off 145 workers.

CBS’ decision smacks of irresponsibility and shows that the welfare of those remaining in the outfit may be in danger. ROK TV have once again retained the top spot, clinch the position for the third consecutive month.

Channels Television moved up two places this month, displacing ONTV from the second position. Channels rise is due to the constant engagement they have employed in the month under review. The quality of their programmes have no waned in any manner, just as their brand identity remain respected across the country.

Africa Magic Yoruba and Trinity Broadcasting Network are new entrants this month.

TV Station Rank This Month Rank Last Month ROK TV 1 1 Channels TV 2 4 ONTV 3 2 Soundcity 4 3 EbonyLife TV 5 5 AIT 6 6 Hip TV 7 8 Galaxy TV 8 9 Wap TV 9 10 Orisun 10 11

Click here to see our top 25 TV chart

*The TV stations are ranked based on 4 criteria: Viewership, Programming Quality, Brand and Reputation, and Influence.