The Thread: “The only man who’s “balanced & objective” while his house is on fire is a mad man” | Igbos do not apologise for Nnamdi Kanu

It’s burning on TwitterNG just as it is in Abia state where the Nigerian Army has taken up a stronghold. There’s been continuous back and forth on political Twitter over the human rights violations by the army, Buhari’s right to use force on civilians, the blame Nnamdi Kanu bears for bringing the whole madness about and what Igbos should or shouldn’t do with respect to current events.

@cremechic11 doesn’t mince words about her stand:

Nigeria is an unfair country and it's not by detribalized speeches that will make it fair. — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) September 14, 2017

No! I will not! The only man who is "balanced & objective" while his house is on fire is a mad man. — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) September 14, 2017

We've always condemned Nnamdi Kanu & still do, but Nnamdi Kanu is not responsible for my peace & security. He's not my president. Buhari is. — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) September 14, 2017

So miss me with your nonsense disappointment when I speak up against the show of force in my state. You can't eat it for dinner. — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) September 14, 2017

Reactions:

@GwenWildcherry we? Who's we? You have always condemned Nnamdi Kalu, not we! Dont speak for others! — Jentle Justin (@JentleJustin) September 14, 2017

My questions is when d igbos were holding key positions under gej is Kanu sliping, y is he nt talking of Biafra. — sirnuhcee curahaj (@sircurakuta) September 14, 2017

Hehehe. Kanu called GEJ worse names. He was ignored, and he remained inconsequential until a 97/5% president came. — Freedom Is Expensive (@1morebuch) September 14, 2017

Ma'am I understand ur plight, if buhari is ur president den let him curb d excesses of Kanu. — sirnuhcee curahaj (@sircurakuta) September 14, 2017

by killing innocent youths abi? Igbaliana. — Yhucee (@Onyemehenry) September 14, 2017

And that's why Buhari is trying to regain control from Kanu and his stupid militants. He's doing it for the good of the state and country — the truth (@Joevankas) September 14, 2017

Na so.

