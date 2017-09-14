The Thread: “The only man who’s “balanced & objective” while his house is on fire is a mad man” | Igbos do not apologise for Nnamdi Kanu

It’s burning on TwitterNG just as it is in Abia state where the Nigerian Army has taken up a stronghold. There’s been continuous back and forth on political Twitter over the human rights violations by the army, Buhari’s right to use force on civilians, the blame Nnamdi Kanu bears for bringing the whole madness about and what Igbos should or shouldn’t do with respect to current events.

[In case you missed it]: “Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder; Buhari is holding the matchsticks”

@cremechic11 doesn’t mince words about her stand:

[See also]: “TwitterNG Noisemakers: Nnamdi Kanu vs The Nigerian Army edition”

  • innocentmary says:
    September 15, 2017 at 12:15 am

    pls is not by force to stay together I want biafra pls Nigeria govt don’t push us yo war pls just give Biafra a chance let Biafra b Python dance is it in KANU house or suppose to b in sabisa the more they kill the more we come out all hail Biafra

