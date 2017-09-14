The Thread: “Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder; Buhari holds the matchsticks” | TwitterNG fires on all cylinders

Political Twitter has been on fire since morning, so much that Twitter’s top trends side bar has had IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Abia, Igbos topping the list all day.

Here’s how it all began: The Nigerian Army in its infinite wisdom proceeded to the East on another adventure dubbed Python Dance II. Recall that Python Dance I which was activated while President Buhari was still in good health during the Christmas holidays was full of stories of soldiers indiscriminately seizing goods and generally making life a living hell for Igbos, to the utter consternation of TwitterNG?

Since his return from medical vacation, the C-in-C and his colleagues in arms thought part II will be a fun way to settle into the second half of his rule.

Watch:

Fun for the soldiers, certainly. For these Igbo men, not so much. Activists on TwitterNG were swift in making their opinions known:

Juliet Kego is livid

Gidimeister fires shots

Ogundamisi berates

Chydee is broken

Some folks on TwitterNG have aligned themselves with the Nigerian Army. As far as they are concerned, Nnamdi Kanu and his group’s activities have brought the army’s aggression on themselves.

Kemi Ariyo’s the brutal force apologist

Kayode Ogundamisi had tweeted an unconfirmed report of IPOB members killing a policeman. Ediong thinks that their actions merit the use of military force to bring them to their knees.

Sella agrees

@i_am_anomeli is stupefied

Abia has been an ugly battle field these past few days. Perhaps in retaliation of what the army did to them, some Igbos chose violence.

WATCH:

Henry went ahead to explain why the use of force to handle Nnamdi Kanu is necessary:

Reactions:

Emeka warns

Ikeobi wonders

Ugochukwu interrogates

Ayo Sogunro gives fitting comebacks

Since the video of the army doing unspeakable things went viral, the army has been on pins and needles. They said they’ll look into the violations by their own. Sam Hart was unimpressed.

The Army responds

Hart is satisfied

The army may be straightening their people out, but what’s the fate of Nigeria as a whole?

Demola Olarewaju mourns:

These mad streets.

[See also]: “The Thread: President Buhari just made the biggest tactical blunder of the year”

