The Thread: “Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder; Buhari holds the matchsticks” | TwitterNG fires on all cylinders

Political Twitter has been on fire since morning, so much that Twitter’s top trends side bar has had IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Abia, Igbos topping the list all day.

Here’s how it all began: The Nigerian Army in its infinite wisdom proceeded to the East on another adventure dubbed Python Dance II. Recall that Python Dance I which was activated while President Buhari was still in good health during the Christmas holidays was full of stories of soldiers indiscriminately seizing goods and generally making life a living hell for Igbos, to the utter consternation of TwitterNG?

Since his return from medical vacation, the C-in-C and his colleagues in arms thought part II will be a fun way to settle into the second half of his rule.

Watch:

VIDEO: Nigerian Soldiers Tortures IPOB Members, Forced Them To Sleep In And Drink Dirty Water @HQNigerianArmy https://t.co/fMjmAxNhyk pic.twitter.com/f9c7Tl9y6l — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 13, 2017

Fun for the soldiers, certainly. For these Igbo men, not so much. Activists on TwitterNG were swift in making their opinions known:

Juliet Kego is livid

These ignorant people that think everyone in SE is an IPOB, please stop falling for propaganda on all sides #IStandAgainstArmyOccupationofSE — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) September 13, 2017

Gidimeister fires shots

Boko Haram, militants, now IPOB. It's possible there are 🇳🇬 soldiers out there who've seen combat without ever facing a foreign aggressor. — Gidimeister (@Gidimeister) September 13, 2017

Ogundamisi berates

Action by the Army in this video is condemnable, uncalled for and disturbing, this will alienate local populace and push them to IPOB. WRONG https://t.co/yLy0bmVTrs — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) September 13, 2017

Chydee is broken

Is there really no way we can resolve this IPob issue without bloodshed? Must the military be there? Can dialogue not work? — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) September 13, 2017

Some folks on TwitterNG have aligned themselves with the Nigerian Army. As far as they are concerned, Nnamdi Kanu and his group’s activities have brought the army’s aggression on themselves.

Kemi Ariyo’s the brutal force apologist

Beforeu critisize the Army, watch this video: Nnamdi Kanu & IPOB promise to take 2million people to Abuja to battle😨pic.twitter.com/UpLqSKRAqN — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) September 14, 2017

Kayode Ogundamisi had tweeted an unconfirmed report of IPOB members killing a policeman. Ediong thinks that their actions merit the use of military force to bring them to their knees.

He who fetched ant-infested firewood should be ready to dine with lizards. — Ediong (@Ediong) September 13, 2017

The same people we wanted to police to handle overpowered and killed a policeman today and burnt their van. Same peaceful civil agitators. — Ediong (@Ediong) September 13, 2017

Sella agrees

If any1 wants to exercise his right to be a nuisance in a society, it is within d NA's rights to clip such wing. We don't live on trees here — Sella Turcica (@Mzseaun) September 13, 2017

IPOB is a terrorist movement under the cover of Biafra. No sane Igbo will attack innocent Nigerians in SE, burn mosque, kill policemen. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) September 14, 2017

@i_am_anomeli is stupefied

I have friends, some of whom I have known for 10yrs, who think it is okay for the military to torture IPOB members. I'm shocked to my marrow — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) September 13, 2017

Abia has been an ugly battle field these past few days. Perhaps in retaliation of what the army did to them, some Igbos chose violence.

WATCH:

If you understand Igbo, then you will know this IPOB issue has reached a point where something decisive has to be done asap pic.twitter.com/4uUP1fCFGc — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) September 13, 2017

Henry went ahead to explain why the use of force to handle Nnamdi Kanu is necessary:

No govt(whether led by an Igbo, Fulani, Yoruba, Hausa,Ijaw, Urhobo, etc) will sit back and watch what Nnamdi Kanu(and his IPOB) are doing. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) September 13, 2017

Reactions:

Dear IPOB members, please Hausa people and Fulani people are not Nigeria Army, you can come to Ojo barracks if you want to test.. — Joseph Raro (@SaintJoeCool) September 14, 2017

I don't know how an Igbo person would feel if they had watched a video of Hausa youths,seeking Igbos to kill in a bus. This Is crazy! — ugo onyema (@jallopyinc) September 14, 2017

Emeka warns

Ikeobi wonders

Ugochukwu interrogates

Ayo Sogunro gives fitting comebacks

'Sit back and watch' is not the only alternative to shooting. There are ways for a govt to do things civilly and with respect for humanity. https://t.co/Fqo9O7pZEG — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) September 14, 2017

It is very very stupid to tell 'Biafrans' to obey the laws of Nigeria while our army treats them like they are citizens of an enemy country. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) September 14, 2017

Arrest, prosecute, and convict lawfully* As they've been supposedly working on for almost 2 years. Why is it so hard to prosecute? https://t.co/tRvgcKL5FD — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) September 14, 2017

If the Military cracks down on you people, shout. Don't wait for "Nigerians". Nigerians are fine with it, as far as it is not "their people" — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) September 14, 2017

Since the video of the army doing unspeakable things went viral, the army has been on pins and needles. They said they’ll look into the violations by their own. Sam Hart was unimpressed.

The Army responds

Troops were well sensitized. Therefore soldiers found violating Rules of Engagement will face the full wrath of Military Justice System. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) September 14, 2017

Hart is satisfied

😊😊😊😊. Okay. — Sam Hart (@hartng) September 14, 2017

The army may be straightening their people out, but what’s the fate of Nigeria as a whole?

Demola Olarewaju mourns:

Nigeria is Sitting on a Keg of Gunpowder and many citizens carry Fuel about. Only One Man carries the Matchsticks though… The President. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 14, 2017

Sometimes I think Nigeria will last till the world ends. We've been sitting on gun powder since we were put together. https://t.co/XpncTjRsFz — chinaski (@SIXTEENskins) September 14, 2017

I'm a Nationalist but I fear the stakes are too high at this point and will be higher as 2019 comes closer. Who wins, controls armies. https://t.co/SsyWx3uKdS — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 14, 2017

If you use Nnamdi Kanu as an excuse for operation python dance, please never reproduce. The world will be just fine without more morons. — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) September 14, 2017

These mad streets.

