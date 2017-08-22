The Thread: These are the problems with NBC’s new rules

This administration appears to be preoccupied with hate speech. Recently, Osinbajo said that “hate speech is a species of terrorism” and leaders will be doing a “grave disservice” to maintain silence about it. As if it had predicted the Vice President’s tough stance, the National Broadcasting Commission had already issued new rules on the 10th of August to Radio and Television Broadcasters in order to curb the rise of hate speech. They are as follows:

● Stations allowing callers to air “perceived hate speech” to be fined ₦500,000 per incident.
● Stations must pass calls through screeners before airing.
● Newspaper reviews limited to once daily.
● Limit of 5 call-in shows per day.
● Cost of calls to be borne by stations, not callers.
● Ban on discussion of ongoing court cases.

