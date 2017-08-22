The Thread: These are the problems with NBC’s new rules

This administration appears to be preoccupied with hate speech. Recently, Osinbajo said that “hate speech is a species of terrorism” and leaders will be doing a “grave disservice” to maintain silence about it. As if it had predicted the Vice President’s tough stance, the National Broadcasting Commission had already issued new rules on the 10th of August to Radio and Television Broadcasters in order to curb the rise of hate speech. They are as follows:

● Stations allowing callers to air “perceived hate speech” to be fined ₦500,000 per incident.

● Stations must pass calls through screeners before airing.

● Newspaper reviews limited to once daily.

● Limit of 5 call-in shows per day.

● Cost of calls to be borne by stations, not callers.

● Ban on discussion of ongoing court cases.

Let's look at the provisions of the new broadcast censorship rules one by one. We must resist this. https://t.co/0w70P7iDN4 — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

N50k fine for "perceived hate speech". Subjective language forces stations to err on side of caution. What will NBC PERCEIVE as hate speech? pic.twitter.com/mDrWNR5xGG — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

That 50k fine can basically be used as a weapon against any station that airs a political call the NBC & its masters don't like. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

No more live calls. Calls go through screener. There will now be an absolute gatekeeper to stop specific opinions getting airtime. pic.twitter.com/yZ6neLki4l — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

This is one of the most sinister of the new rules because on its face it seems good for the public. Who doesn't wanna call station for free? pic.twitter.com/TuFxlL1cYo — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

But this toll free call rule is meant to force stations to choose between making a profit and hearing from you. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

If a station has to pay for every call-in, it will naturally take fewer and shorter calls. Our voices will be silenced. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

This is a preposterous rule I have seen coming for years. Courts & trials are public. Discussing them is our RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/eOX03S1Lfg — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

Media houses have a DUTY to report court proceedings to us. We have a RIGHT to debate the happenings in public. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

This is a very devious and sinister rule, and I will use many tweets to dissect the reasons why. pic.twitter.com/oN8H8Ok5PF — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

Without newspaper reviews, his exposure to some news & DEBATE ABOUT THEM will drop sharply. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

NBC is trying to destroy synergy between broadcast, talk, newspaper & social media that is making us all better informed & more engaged. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 18, 2017

Reactions:

They rode on the back of the Freedom Of Information Act as opposition, now they are in power they are attacking it….. 1/2 — Khaleb Ogbonna (@KhalebOgbonna) August 18, 2017

So what is the difference between a contribution made on Social media and that made on Radio/TV? pic.twitter.com/KVealPrIHE — Khaleb Ogbonna (@KhalebOgbonna) August 18, 2017

they have rebranded it as hate speech, knowing fully well that it showcases their deceit. — Khaleb Ogbonna (@KhalebOgbonna) August 18, 2017

The new NBC rules will be used against you when you start criticizing this adminstration. The stage is being set.https://t.co/xu7524qFA9 — B (@bbellgam) August 18, 2017

God help us all.