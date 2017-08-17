“Co-ordinator-in-Chief” “Return to your church” | Prof. Yemi Osinbajo draws the line against hate speech. TwitterNG roasts him alive

Acting President Osinbajo addressing traditional rulers from the South East

At the National Economic Council Retreat, Prof Yemi Osinbajo took a stand against the use of hate speech, calling it terrorism. Moments after tweeting his thoughts on the matter, Twitter attacked, calling his utterances hypocrital. Nigerians reminded the Acting President of the pending cases of hate actions by the Federal Government that have been left unattended.

See below:

Reactions:

Nail on the head, darling.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Hate speech is a specie terrorism – Osinbajo

Opinion: Beyond the Ozubulu massacre

Opinion: How to grow your brand