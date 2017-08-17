Lagos worst place to live in the world, after Damascus – Report

According to the 2017 Global Liveability Report of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a sister publication of The Economist of London, Lagos is the second worst global city to live — after Damascus in war-torn Syria.

On the flip side, Melbourne in Australia remains the best city to live anywhere in the world.

How the rating works (As published by the report):

It assesses which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions. Assessing liveability has a broad range of uses, from benchmarking perceptions of development levels to assigning a hardship allowance as part of expatriate relocation packages.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s liveability rating quantifies the challenges that might

be presented to an individual’s lifestyle in any given location, and allows for direct comparison

between locations.

Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors

across five broad categories: stability; healthcare; culture and environment; education; and

infrastructure.

Each factor in a city is rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or

intolerable. For qualitative indicators, a rating is awarded based on the judgment of in-house analysts

and in-city contributors. For quantitative indicators, a rating is calculated based on the relative

performance of a number of external data points.

The scores are then compiled and weighted to provide a score of 1–100, where 1 is considered

intolerable and 100 is considered ideal. The liveability rating is provided with both as an overall score and

as a score for each category. To provide points of reference, the score is also given for each category

relative to New York and an overall position in the ranking of 140 cities is provided.