Tiwa Savage’s Photos, Eating Amala, How to get rich | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

We can’t wear shoes again?💀 nawa oooo https://t.co/pEdur5YRvI — Damola🥇 (@ohitsdeee) November 3, 2020

Misogyny and patriarchy in one tweet.

2.

The way I’ve been randomly sending money to friends just cause whole time it’s my broke ass that needs money💀 — Damola🥇 (@ohitsdeee) November 3, 2020

Borrow Borrow make me rich…

3.

nigerians that love donald trump are def the most stupid ones sha — fuji 5k (@n0manaz) November 3, 2020

Lol…

4.

Used my girls wig to dust my PS4, na so she bone straight pic.twitter.com/cyDOAZlTgJ — Orsteen💉 (@_orsteen) November 3, 2020

What atrocity is this?

5.

The coming generations will never understand the joy and simple beauty of Saturday morning cartoons 😫 — ᴀɴᴜɪssᴀvᴀɢᴇ (@anuissavage) November 3, 2020

Set awon indomie generation

6.

Most Nigerians on Twitter really can't disagree in a conversation without using insultive words — Sheddy King 🌍 (@realsheddyking) November 3, 2020

Twitter is the absolute ghetto…

7.

What is the yellow thing she poured on top before the algae ?



Why did she still put stew on top?



What kind of confused meal is this ?? https://t.co/9ygBAiTnLo — RU’ OF THE BUJ’ (@nkay_yo) November 3, 2020

Lol…

8.

One on one shole damimu? Oya mabo https://t.co/6eCFPcjprR — Tissy Boy (@TissyBoy4) November 3, 2020

Lol

9.

Na why people Dey quick die! If na nicki do am now you go Dey hear “my mentor, candy crush “ mad people!! Even if na her nude who e concern! Live life mehn https://t.co/AhmEIbL0zw — Tissy Boy (@TissyBoy4) November 3, 2020

Nigeria my country…

10.

God when!! I no even get bolt app for my phone!! Iyana ipaja iyana ipaja wole pelu changii e oo dun master me😭😭 https://t.co/XjsyNFUawN — Tissy Boy (@TissyBoy4) November 3, 2020

Lol