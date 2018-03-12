Today’s Noisemakers: Aisha Yesufu, Henry Okelue, Bhadmus Hakeem, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Henry Okelue

In reply to:

Sometimes, you will want to question the ideologies of some feminists…

2. Aisha Yesufu

Sometimes, we need to move away from insults and attacks and suggest solutions to problems.

We need more of such kind of recommendation.

Hopefully the “ears” are listening.

3. Kemi Ariyo

Well… things can still get better. Some people just came and decided that Nigeria was moving at a pace that was too fast and should be taken backward.

Those same people wil ensure that there’s no peace in the country.

However, with our mindset changing, things can get better.

Some replies:

4. Bhadmus Hakeem

Lol! now this will literally make you fall off your chair.

But it is the truth, therefore, don’t forget to say the ‘prayer’.

5. Dipo Awojide

Dipo gives us one important piece of information.

The kind of things we should be seeing on social media not HATE most of the time.

6. Arinze Odira

Subtle advice to those who think investment is just a waste of resources.

7. Kasali

Wait oo, even “yeeeeeeeeh” did not come out?

