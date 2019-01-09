Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Bruce, Sally, and reactions to Simi and Adekunle Gold’s union

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s are the ones we saw saw today:

Ben Murray-Bruce

So after @dino_melaye surrendered himself to @PoliceNG, the Police did a thorough search of his house & found nothing. Yet, the police have refused AEDC from reconnecting his power. Currently, Dino’s kids are left to sleep in darkness and under very horrific conditions. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 9, 2019

What are we suppose to do, Mr. Murray-Bruce?

Sally

Once we have the vision and someone that will believe in it and sponsor us, our poverty ends. Dear God please send us our helpers that will break the chain of poverty in our life. — Sally (@is_salsu) January 9, 2019

Pray, pray, pray, pray. Fire, fire, fire.

Chinelo

Wait. You people that don’t make married people bridesmaids, what is your reason? — Chynelo (@Scondutch) January 9, 2019

Is this not a Nigerian thing?

Cavalier

Falz made a chemistry reaction for Simi.

Mr Eazi surrendered to her Ileke Idi. But she ended up marrying Adekunle Gold. Moral of the story: Ladies will only fall in love with you if you’ve money or Gold 😩. — C A V A L I E R|| #EndAsuuStrike (@uthman_waxcav) January 9, 2019

What a sauceless joke.

Buen Chico

Have the think pieces on how A.G and Simi’s lowkey is the best relationship key started yet ? — Buen Chico (@Monsiuer_T) January 9, 2019

I’m currently writing one as we speak.

Daddy Cho

3 wraps of Amala with one plate of soup

3 pieces of gala with one drink Now I know why Lagos is always filled with angry people — Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) January 9, 2019

Also, food coma loading…

