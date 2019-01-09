Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Bruce, Sally, and reactions to Simi and Adekunle Gold’s union

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s are the ones we saw saw today:

Ben Murray-Bruce

What are we suppose to do, Mr. Murray-Bruce?

Sally

Pray, pray, pray, pray. Fire, fire, fire.

Chinelo

Is this not a Nigerian thing?

Cavalier

What a sauceless joke.

Buen Chico

I’m currently writing one as we speak.

Daddy Cho

Also, food coma loading…
 

