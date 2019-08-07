We See You: @your_stepdad, @adeyanjudeji, @is_salsu, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Can’t wait to be a Nigerian billionaire so I can write my memoir titled: “Na God o” – Secrets on how to pray and tithe for success. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@your_stepdad) August 7, 2019

The delicious thing about this tweet is that it is making fun of the rich and successful Nigerians that attribute their success exclusively to God. Well, obviously. Making everything about God is what Nigerians do best.

This Busola Dakolo will just be fabricating lies . My question is, 1.where was your husband when police took you into custody and forced you to sign.

2. Where was your attorney?

Tables have turned against you, you’ve pointed accusing fingers at the police. Double wahala for you — Behemoth🍥 (@EbereMcLarry) August 7, 2019

It is still the same Nigeria we live in where the Nigerian police dance to the tune of money and used as tools in perpetuating violence. In Busola Dakolo’s case, and as clearly stated in the viral article, she was held at gunpoint.

The public was alerted that N100billion is missing from the accounts of Lagos state about 1 month ago & just yesterday another N9billion was traced to an account belonging to Ambode, do you see any public outcry? They spent 4yrs screaming about N6billion traced to Dame Jonathan. — REVOLUTIONARY Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) August 7, 2019

Ambode has 9.9 billion stashed in just “one of his accounts” Lord knows if I enter politics I’d loot the shit out of this country — F A I T H (@Null2003) August 7, 2019

May we not have people like you in power, in Jesus name. Amen.

If you are from a humble home, please take care of your parents when you start making money. Change their wardrobe, renovate their home or move them to a better place, send them on vacation. Your family is priority!!! — Sally (@is_salsu) August 7, 2019

