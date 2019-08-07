We See You: @your_stepdad, @adeyanjudeji, @is_salsu, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

The delicious thing about this tweet is that it is making fun of the rich and successful Nigerians that attribute their success exclusively to God. Well, obviously. Making everything about God is what Nigerians do best.

It is still the same Nigeria we live in where the Nigerian police dance to the tune of money and used as tools in perpetuating violence. In Busola Dakolo’s case, and as clearly stated in the viral article, she was held at gunpoint.

May we not have people like you in power, in Jesus name. Amen.

Yes, you’ve said this before.

 

 

