The YNaija Cover – the 7th of August

The governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde makes it on today’s Cover, for saying that his administration will continue to prioritise education as the foundation upon which sustainable development will be built. To this effect, he approved 500,000 to be paid as bursary to each indigene of Oyo at the Nigerian Law School.
