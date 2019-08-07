Wale Ojo, Somadina Adinma and Chiwetalu Agu star in “Ordinary Fellows,” new Nollywood movie produced by Lorenzo Menakaya

ORDINARY FELLOWS is a Coming of Age drama set against the back-drop of Nigerian academia and African myths. It’s about Prof. Jega (Wale Ojo); an alcoholic Nigerian professor going through agonizing mid-life crises, who takes his students to an African themed resort for an academic excursion despite the pressure from Dr. Mgbu (Chiwetalu Agu) and the mystery surrounding the resort. The excursion which was meant to be another scholarly exercise ends up a life-changing adventure for all the participants.

The film stars Wale Ojo, Ken Erics, Chiwetalu Agu, Somadina Adinma, Martins ”MC4God” Neboh, Nnamdi Kanaga; and introduces Oluchi Amajuoyi, Chen Emmanuel, Nnamdi Agbo, Ezinna Offor, Diamond Okoh.

Produced by award-winning Radio presenter and actor, Lorenzo Menakaya; who also directed the movie with Canada-Based Lawyer and Filmmaker, Ikenna Aniekwe.

Watch Trailer Here:

