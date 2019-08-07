How it went down at the Xperience Womanity Awards and Conference 2019

The Xperience Womanity Awards and Conference 2019 [Ghana Edition] held successfully on the 26 & 27th of July respectively at Swiss Spirit Hotel and suites Alisa, Accra – Ghana

The Summit was insightful and inspiring as participants left with lots of knowledge from the panel of speakers in attendance.

The award ceremony was a night of bliss as both Advanced and upcoming female entrepreneurs and career women were recognized for their hard works and good deeds.