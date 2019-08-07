How it went down at the Xperience Womanity Awards and Conference 2019

The Xperience Womanity Awards and Conference 2019 [Ghana Edition] held successfully on the 26 & 27th of July respectively at Swiss Spirit Hotel and suites Alisa, Accra – Ghana
The Summit was insightful and inspiring as participants left with lots of knowledge from the panel of speakers in attendance.
The award ceremony was a night of bliss as both Advanced and upcoming female entrepreneurs and career women were recognized for their hard works and good deeds.
The Founder of the initiative Miss Success Omaje Julius said during the awards that Ghanaian women are worthy to be celebrated for all the hard work they put in drawing attention to the country.
It was a night to remember.
