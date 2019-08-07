Trust no one and believe nothing – Behind the mystery and glam of The Set Up Movie Premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas

It was a night of glamour, mystery and drama as celebrities and influencers strutted their stuff at the premiere of the most anticipated Nollywood movie of the year ‘The Set-Up’ which was celebrated on the 4th of August 2019 with a masque ball themed event at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki phase 1.  

 The movie directed by critically acclaimed and the most bankable Nollywood movie director, Niyi Akinmolayan was written by Naz Onuzo and produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne Distribution and Production and Anakle Films 

 

 It was a hunger game of fashion as guests pulled out all the cards to display the right amount of glamour, and mystery for the themed premiere with a twist of casino royale. 

 Elegant couture dresses, tuxedos, masks and trendsetting beauty looks were the major highlights of the night. From Dakore Egbuson-Akande who nailed the theme in a white tuxedo and top hat by Mai Atafo to Ini Dima Okojie who appeared in an alluring white long-tailed dress by Fablane, to Timini Egbuson’s avant-garde face mask, had fans debating on social media on what their favourite look of the night was. 

“The Set-Up Film” is definitely a hit. It left the audience at the edge of their seats and took everyone on a journey of emotions! From the opening scene, the director leaves no room for boredom.  When a film starts out strong, one would think that it fizzles out. The Set Up doesn’t. With The Set Up Film, the more you think you know; the more you realize you don’t as the plot unfolds. The film is a suspense-filled, action-packed, deliciously wicked movie. Like nothing you’ve ever seen in the history of Nollywood cinemas. 

Guests at the grand premiere included Mo AbuduSola SobawoleLala AkindojuLinda Ejiofor-SuleimanIk Osakioduwa and Banky W came out to support Adesua Etomi-Wellington who played the lead character, Kehinde BankoleJoke Silva and Jim Iyke.  The Set-Up comes out 9th of August 2019 in cinemas nationwide. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor August 8, 2019

Photowaka Africa presents World Record Breaking 6th Photo Walk

 PhotoWaka Africa has scheduled a photo walk in Lagos on August 17 with more than one thousand participating photographers, content ...

Sponsor August 7, 2019

Wale Ojo, Somadina Adinma and Chiwetalu Agu star in “Ordinary Fellows,” new Nollywood movie produced by Lorenzo Menakaya

ORDINARY FELLOWS is a Coming of Age drama set against the back-drop of Nigerian academia and African myths. It’s about ...

Sponsor August 7, 2019

How it went down at the Xperience Womanity Awards and Conference 2019

The Xperience Womanity Awards and Conference 2019 [Ghana Edition] held successfully on the 26 & 27th of July respectively at ...

Sponsor August 7, 2019

EndHepatitis with Communal Health Support Scheme

On the 3rd of August, volunteers from Communal Health Support Scheme, a youth-led organization visited Oregun, Lagos, Nigeria to offer ...

Sponsor August 5, 2019

Enter for Union Bank’s EdTech Challenge – N5m Funding Support Up for Grabs!

The 2019 edTech Challenge is now open for entries!! Do you have an innovative, technology-driven solution with the potential to ...

Sponsor August 4, 2019

To Build A Nation appoints Jude Feranmi Adejuwon as its new executive Director

The Board of Trustees of To Build A Nation (TBAN) has appointed Jude Feranmi Adejuwon as the Executive Director of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail