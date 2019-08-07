5 Things that Should Matter Today: Busola Dakolo says she was forced by the police to sign a document countering her rape case against Pastor Fatoyinbo

In the latest development in the Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo rape saga, Busola Dakolo has revealed in an interview with the Guardian UK that she was forced the police at gunpoint to sign a document countering her rape allegations against Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). Recall that weeks ago, the police stormed the residence of Busola and Time Dakolo with the intention to intimidate them.

According to Busola, she was forced into the van by policemen who then ordered her to speak with their superior officer. Furthermore, she said that the document she was forced to sign contained allegations of ”criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life leveled against her and her husband.”

BBC Nigeria receives its first Emmy nomination for documentary Sweet Sweet Codeine

Last year, the BBC documentary Sweet Sweet Codeine delved into the epidemic of codeine abuse by Nigerians and its horrors, a fantastic piece of investigative work that unravelled the forces and corruption that made it thrive. It was an insightful, eye-opening revelation done by journalists Ruona Meyer and Adejuwon Soyinka for BBC African Eye. The documentary has been vastly recognized with numerous awards since it was released, but its very recent Emmy 2019 nomination in the category for News and Current Affairs crowns it all.

Guys, I am still taking it all in but…here goes:

Sweet Sweet Codeine has just got an #emmys2019 NOMINATION for News and Current Affairs, the FIRST for the BBC World Service and #Nigeria!

CONGRATULATIONS, Team Africa Eye! — Ruona J. Meyer (@RGAMeyer) August 6, 2019

This is the first nomination for the BBC World Service and the BBC Nigerian team, and we can’t wait for them to bring home the award.

Toni Morrison remembered by writers and literary community

Toni Morrison, the Nobel laureate in literature whose best-selling work explored black identity in America — and in particular the often crushing experience of black women — died on Monday. She was 88. Social media has been churning with the news of her demises, writers and the literary community mourning and reminiscing on the author imparted their lives. Nigerian writers weren’t left out. Author and Ake Festival founder Lola Shoneyin posted this picture of herself with Morrison on Twitter. Rest in Power, Morrison.

Nollywood movies are doing better at the box office but still losing to Hollywood movies

The cinema culture in Nigeria continues to thrive with moviegoers spending N636 million in July. This is a 58 percent increase from the N402.9 million spent in theatres across the country in June. Despite this spike, Nollywood releases in July accounted for a minuscule portion of ticket sales.

Tekno’s new single ”Agege” is here

After disappearing from the music radar for eons, reappearing on The Lion King album and creating a viral moment last weekend with a see-through van at the Lekki toll gate with stripper twerking, Tekno has finally released his latest material Agege, a collaboration with Zlatan. Agege is a summer bop that reaffirms Tekno has a hitmaker. Listen below.