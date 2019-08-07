EndHepatitis with Communal Health Support Scheme

On the 3rd of August, volunteers from Communal Health Support Scheme, a youth-led organization visited Oregun, Lagos, Nigeria to offer free basic health care checks, consultation, hepatitis screening and sensitization. With multiple testing units situated at the Baale’s palace opposite the healthcare center, they provided hepatitis testing for members of the community with positive patients were referred to the nearest primary health care center nearby for more counselling and managerial practices.

Statistics have shown that over 80% of the people living with viral hepatitis lack access to proper testing and medication. Motivated by such gaps in the healthcare sector and with a desire to bridge these gaps in economically disadvantaged communities, Communal Health Support Scheme has devoted herself to provide access to affordable healthcare interventions.

The event on Saturday began as early as 9am and finished at around 1pm having screened over a 100 adults for hepatitis B. This outreach was an impactful one, having more people know their status and also the importance that lies in vaccination. It was also an important moment for volunteers they were more enlightened on the roles they have to play and how much work has to be done within the healthcare system. The Founder, Mopelola Lauretta Hamza also urged them not to give up but to press on advocating, creating awareness and offering quality services to strengthen and support healthcare systems in various communities.

Sponsors: Hepatitis Zero Commission Nigeria, Omega productions and Cowrywise

Media Partners: BellaNaija, Lost in Lagos, FOMO Lagos, Pulse, StyleMeAfrica, YNaija and Legit.ng.

All Images taken by Akinkumi George (Co-founder, Communal Health Support Scheme).

Outreach documented by Iju Asonibe, Founder of NJC.