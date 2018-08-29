Today’s Noisemakers: BudgIT, Faisal, Oby Ezekwesili, Ita Enang’s clarification [The PIGB Buhari edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Today’s edition was influenced by a report by TheCable that President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) as passed by the national assembly.

The report stated that: Buhari said the bill, if signed into law, would whittle down his power as minister of petroleum resources, among other reasons.

Read full analysis of the PIGB here.

Although, some clarification has been made, stating the ‘real’ reasons President Buhari rejected the bill:

FLASH: Special Adviser to @NGRPresident on @nassnigeria matters @SenItaEnang clears the air on the media misrepresentation on the status of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill 2018 #PIGB pic.twitter.com/id7uHtoh96 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) August 29, 2018

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ayobami

In all this PIGB talk. We shouldn't forget that it was the 8th Senate under @bukolasaraki that finally passed it after 17 years. Someone is ready for vital reforms. The President meanwhile is a stumbling block. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) August 29, 2018

Buhari doesn’t give a damn about Nigerians. I just wish some people can see beyond politics and see the bigger picture of a better and reformed Nigeria of which Buhari clearly cannot envision. The man is so yesterday with his leadership thought-process. — afagha emmanuel (@excelafagha) August 29, 2018

2. Onye Nkuzi

When you compare Bukola Saraki with Muhammadu Buhari – please remember that while the Saraki-led Senate passed the PIGB, Buhari refused to sign it. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 29, 2018

3. BudgIT

The PIGB is actually meant to reduce the power of the Minister of Petroleum Resources, unfortunately, the President is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources#FixOurOil — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) August 29, 2018

This is just a mess of a contradiction: Not that the #PIGB whittles down the Powers of the Presidency but the Powers of the Minister, which office is unfortunately occupied by the President, which now means that he is acting subjectively in dual capacity to Nigeria’s loss. https://t.co/D9nnb1cJuA — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) August 29, 2018

4. Oby Ezekwesili

E woo. I am seriously waiting to hear the @AsoRock ‘s rebuttal or affirmation of the content of this Report on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill #PIGB by @thecableng . What an EXPENSIVE JOKE it would be, if truly @NGRPresident @MBuhari rejected the Bill for those reasons. https://t.co/I3JpYPlgCz — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 29, 2018

5. Ijatuyi Ayoleyi

President @MBuhari is it about you or the nation? If the people (190 million) you're leading need something, why would you deny them? Please reconsider your decision in the spirit of democracy. Wishing you the very best!#PIGB — Ijatuyi Ayoleyi (@AyoleyiMD) August 29, 2018

6. Oke Umurhohwo

Dear Nigerians, @MBuhari has rejected the historic Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (#PIGB) as passed by the @nassnigeria. The proposed law, which is to liberalise the Nigeria’s oil industry was rejected on the ground that the bill, if signed would whittle down his power LOOL — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) August 29, 2018

7. Onilemarun Kareem

PIGB exposes the corruption under Buhari's ministry reason why he rejects the bill. 4trillion was not remitted by the NNPC and several billions has been mismanaged, we are informed that Nigeria nurses poor than any other. He wants more power as a tyrant? Indeed he's lifeless! pic.twitter.com/YlN4M21u4g — Onilemarun Kareem (@Onile050) August 29, 2018

8. Faisal

When it comes to signing the PIGB that will be good for our economy and reform the petroleum industry, @MBuhari conveniently forgets about "national interest". Mention 'rule of law' and he morphs into the saviour of our national interest. Scam artist. https://t.co/3hkYz8MN1C — Faisal (@JajaPhD) August 28, 2018

Buhari seeks to bench Rule of law for National Security, Denied Kwakwanso access to Eagle Square, Refused to sign PIGBill on the grounds that it will whittle his powers The same 1983 style. Bakayoko will always be Bakayoko, Whether in Chelsea or AC Milan. THREAD — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) August 29, 2018

The Senate should veto @MBuhari and ensure this PIGB goes through. We can't afford to start from scratch all over again. — Yemi Tula (@yemitula) August 29, 2018

9. Effa

Under Saraki-led Senate #PIGB Was Passed And Now Left For Ur Lifeless President To Pass Into Law Dude Is Saying "It Will Whittle Down His Power" And U Say He Should Continue In 2019 — D® EFFA™ (@effalixumab) August 29, 2018