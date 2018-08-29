Today’s Noisemakers: BudgIT, Faisal, Oby Ezekwesili, Ita Enang’s clarification [The PIGB Buhari edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Today’s edition was influenced by a report by TheCable that President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) as passed by the national assembly.

The report stated that: Buhari said the bill, if signed into law, would whittle down his power as minister of petroleum resources, among other reasons

Read full analysis of the PIGB here.

Although, some clarification has been made, stating the ‘real’ reasons President Buhari rejected the bill:

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ayobami

2. Onye Nkuzi

3. BudgIT

4. Oby Ezekwesili

5. Ijatuyi Ayoleyi

6. Oke Umurhohwo

7. Onilemarun Kareem

8. Faisal

9. Effa

