Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Kayode Ogundamisi, Dipo Awojide, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list, although not from today’s posts and comments on the internet:

1. Gordana Beirnat

True.

You will receive enough sympathy but, it still does not drive you to your journey towards greatness.

Focus is the key.

2. Drew

It’s just orientation. Religion. Mumbled up together.

3. On the Benue killings

We just need to keep reminding them that human lives matter.

4. Omoniyi Israel

You just feel reluctant to teach them sometimes.

But, you still have to. It just feels good when you can boast that your older parents can use the social media just as every other young person.

It will even help to enlighten all of us.

5. Simi

Sounds trivial but it is the basic truth.

We cannot build Africa by investing in Europe. Nothing can change if we do not change the mentality that nothing can work in Africa.

6. Donald Trump

Will this man just accept that he cancelled the trip because he was scared of rejection?

7. Kayode Ogundamisi

Mind-boggling…thoughts.

8. Ogbeni Dipo

If only ‘they’ will listen.

He says…”Build your own platform”.

That is exactly what you should be doing.

9. Funke Dezarn

This is Funke who has joined other women all over the world to speak against sexual harassment – just like the #MeToo movement.

This is just one of the many millions who have had to “sleep with” lecturers just to pass their exams, as lecturers – in Nigerian Universities – beat their chest and tell the students that unless such happens, they are going nowhere. In other words, they are not graduating.

Unlike what would have transpired in a Nigerian University, St George’s University has said they have begun investigating the allegations as they take such things serious.

Posted by Funke Dezarn on Thursday, January 11, 2018

10. Aigbeme Okonkwo

Sigh! This is yet another account of sexual harassment.

There are laws in place to stop incidents like this.

Are they being enforced?

In 2006, my final year in UNILAG, I went to see my course adviser regarding something about my course work. I entered…

Posted by Aigbeme Okonkwo on Monday, January 8, 2018

