Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Kayode Ogundamisi, Dipo Awojide, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list, although not from today’s posts and comments on the internet:

1. Gordana Beirnat

True.

You will receive enough sympathy but, it still does not drive you to your journey towards greatness.

Focus is the key.

Blaming

and complaining

will make people

feel sorry for you

but it won't bring you

closer to your goals

and dreams. Refocus. All the power

you will ever need

to make a change

is within YOU. Know this

in your heart

and your mind

will follow.#ShineOn#Change — Gordana Biernat (@MyPowertalk) January 12, 2018

2. Drew

It’s just orientation. Religion. Mumbled up together.

Some of y'all act like an attack on your beliefs is a direct attack on you.

Just coz i challenge your ideologies doesn't mean I hate you!! pic.twitter.com/2HBOLrNtxp — Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) January 12, 2018

3. On the Benue killings

We just need to keep reminding them that human lives matter.

@MBuhari sent the IG of @PoliceNG to #Benue.

No government representative at the funeral rites.

You were elected to lead the living not the dead!

Take decisive action! https://t.co/YTR80pMCPL — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) January 12, 2018

4. Omoniyi Israel

You just feel reluctant to teach them sometimes.

But, you still have to. It just feels good when you can boast that your older parents can use the social media just as every other young person.

It will even help to enlighten all of us.

My mum joined Instagram and she told me to teach her how to use it. 2 days later, my mum entered my room & found me asleep. She got to where I was and slapped me saying "you liked 7 posts 39 seconds ago" 😭😭 — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) January 12, 2018

5. Simi

Sounds trivial but it is the basic truth.

We cannot build Africa by investing in Europe. Nothing can change if we do not change the mentality that nothing can work in Africa.

Ancient-day slavery: blacks sold blacks to whites, shipped them to Europe to labour, and no one to labour to build Africa.

Modern day slavery: blacks get enough money and fly they-selves to Europe, and no one to invest in building Africa.

Bonjour Afrika! — S I M I™ (@PlanetSimi) January 12, 2018

6. Donald Trump

Will this man just accept that he cancelled the trip because he was scared of rejection?

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

7. Kayode Ogundamisi

Mind-boggling…thoughts.

Have you ever seen a Pastor, Imam, Governor, President or any other so called "Leader" lead a battle bearing AK47 or Matchete or seen any of their children do same?

No!

They leave you to do the dirty, dangerous bit and then speak for you on TV when you are 6ft under! Think! — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) January 12, 2018

8. Ogbeni Dipo

If only ‘they’ will listen.

He says…”Build your own platform”.

That is exactly what you should be doing.

Stop criminalising legit hustle. Elections are big businesses all over the world and people get paid millions of pounds and dollars to promote agendas. Stop crying like a baby denied breast milk. Build your own platform and name, so you get patronage. — Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) January 12, 2018

9. Funke Dezarn

This is Funke who has joined other women all over the world to speak against sexual harassment – just like the #MeToo movement.

This is just one of the many millions who have had to “sleep with” lecturers just to pass their exams, as lecturers – in Nigerian Universities – beat their chest and tell the students that unless such happens, they are going nowhere. In other words, they are not graduating.

Unlike what would have transpired in a Nigerian University, St George’s University has said they have begun investigating the allegations as they take such things serious.

10. Aigbeme Okonkwo

Sigh! This is yet another account of sexual harassment.

There are laws in place to stop incidents like this.

Are they being enforced?

In 2006, my final year in UNILAG, I went to see my course adviser regarding something about my course work. I entered… Posted by Aigbeme Okonkwo on Monday, January 8, 2018