Today’s Noisemakers: Imoh Umoren, Joe Abah, Henry Okelue, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers

Here are the ones we saw today:

So God “safe” us is now a thing.. OK — High-Valyrian (@Jiyizoba) January 18, 2019

I saw AirPod of 2k5 on jumia 😂😂😂 — Dozie (@docuzy) January 17, 2019

Why are you people like this?

I’m really not trying to undermine anyone’s suffering or challenge but there’s a difference between sadness & depression. Sadness can be a symptom of depression but it doesn’t always mean you’re depressed. A clinical diagnosis is what tells you if you’re depressed. — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) January 18, 2019

Anytime the transformer siren blares I mutter to myself “This is the commencement of the annual purge” — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) January 18, 2019

This week has been a really productive week work-wise. Na dem dey owe me now. Looking forward to dinner in my garden this weekend, with candlelights and a nice Viognier. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 18, 2019

Fela referred to Ojuelegba as “ogogoro center” 😅 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) January 18, 2019