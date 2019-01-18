The Late 5: February polls: FG vows to deport illegal immigrants; Gov. Wike blames Ameachi for CJN Onnoghen’s travails | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

February polls: FG vows to deport illegal immigrants

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has vowed to deport foreign nationals who intend to disguise as tourists to illegally observe next month’s general elections in Nigeria. According to a report by Vanguard newspaper, the Controller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, said this during his first quarterly forum with Command Comptrollers and Zonal Coordinators Thursday in Abuja, on the Service’s preparation for the elections.

My U.S. ban was disinformation – Atiku

In an interview with VOA Hausa Service in Washington DC, Atiku Abubakar said stories that he was banned from the United States was ‘disinformation’. He spoke on Friday, after his arrival to the US capital, where he lodged at Trump International Hotel.

Atiku to be questioned over collapse of Bank PHB – FG

The Federal Government has said that Peoples Democratic Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be questioned over his alleged role in the collapse of former Bank PHB. The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, making the allegation in Abuja on Friday, said the former Vice-President benefited from N156 million ‘slush funds.’

Don’t kill Buhari with undue pressure, Secondus tells APC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has warned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to kill President Muhammadu Buhari with undue electioneering campaign pressure. Secondus accused those he described as power grabbers in the ruling party of putting undue pressure on the President for selfish reasons, even as it’s evident that he can no longer cope.

Gov. Wike blames Ameachi for CJN Onnoghen’s travails

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, of being responsible for the travails of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen. The federal government on January 10 filed corruption charges at the Code of Conduct Tribunal against Mr Onnoghen for allegedly failing to declare a series of his bank accounts, denominated in local and foreign currencies. The tribunal has, however, been restrained by a federal high court, Abuja, from continuing with the trial of Mr Onnoghen.