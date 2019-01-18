The YNaija Cover – the 18th of January

View this post on Instagram

#ICYMI: President Buhari says it’s impossible for him to lose the 2019 elections #NgTheCandidates _ After his response, the moderator probed further: “But still, if something happens, and you lose election, will you accept the result?” _ Buhari then responded by saying “That wouldn’t be the first time I lose election. I tried in 2003, and I was in court for 30 months; 2007, I was in court for 18 months; 2011, I was in court for eight months. And I went up to the Supreme Court. _ “The third time, I said ‘God dey,’ and the fourth time, God and technology came ‎in, the PVC and card readers, you know, the opposition took it for granted. Before, what they used to do was to sit down, look at the constituencies, allot marks or allot seats and say anybody who disagreed should go to court. _ “Most of my voters are looking for the next meal, where did they get money to go to court? So, they said ‘God dey,’ and eventually ‘God dey.’”