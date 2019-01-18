Article

The YNaija Cover – the 18th of January

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

Just In: PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar arrives the U.S [PHOTOS]

Just In: Atiku to face questioning on return from U.S. – Lai Mohammed

 

View this post on Instagram

#ICYMI: President Buhari says it’s impossible for him to lose the 2019 elections #NgTheCandidates _ After his response, the moderator probed further: “But still, if something happens, and you lose election, will you accept the result?” _ Buhari then responded by saying “That wouldn’t be the first time I lose election. I tried in 2003, and I was in court for 30 months; 2007, I was in court for 18 months; 2011, I was in court for eight months. And I went up to the Supreme Court. _ “The third time, I said ‘God dey,’ and the fourth time, God and technology came ‎in, the PVC and card readers, you know, the opposition took it for granted. Before, what they used to do was to sit down, look at the constituencies, allot marks or allot seats and say anybody who disagreed should go to court. _ “Most of my voters are looking for the next meal, where did they get money to go to court? So, they said ‘God dey,’ and eventually ‘God dey.’”

A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 18, 2019

The Late 5: February polls: FG vows to deport illegal immigrants; Gov. Wike blames Ameachi for CJN Onnoghen’s travails | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: February polls: FG vows to deport illegal immigrants The Nigeria Immigration ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 18, 2019

Tutu Leadership Fellows calls for peace amidst unrest in Zimbabwe

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellows of the African Leadership Institute, a diverse group of civic, political and business leaders from 40 ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 18, 2019

Just In: Dino Melaye gets bail on ground of ill-health

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, in Maitama, has granted bail to the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 18, 2019

Just In: Atiku to face questioning on return from U.S. – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will face questioning in an investigation on his ...

Bernard Dayo January 18, 2019

The Big 5: FG moves to implement protocol to curb herdsmen killings; Imo APC suspends Okorocha | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: FG moves to implement protocol to curb herdsmen killings The Federal ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 17, 2019

Just In: PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar arrives the U.S [PHOTOS]

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, hours ago arrived Washington D.C, capital of the United ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail