Nairobi terror attack, Atiku in America and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the top ten stories that made the headlines this week:

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar arrives America

Atiku Abubakar arrived Washington D.C, capital of the United States of America on Thursday. According to the former Vice President who disclosed the information via a tweet on his handle on Thursday, he will be meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community.

Frank Mba to return as Police Public Relations Officer

Former Police Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, is set to return to his former role as PRO. Mba, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, served as the Force PRO under the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar from 2012 to 2014.

APC moves to suspend Okorocha, Amosun over anti-party activities

Following their actions in flaunting rival governorship candidates, All Progressives Congress, APC, has initiated moves to suspend Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun from the party.

Buhari and Osinbajo to feature on a live TV programme on Wednesday

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Wedsnesday participated in a live TV two-hour town-hall programme. The programme started at 8pm, and was broadcasted on NTA.

Court issues order against arraignment of CJN Walter Onnoghen

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the restraining order against the arraignment and trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen to January 28.

In a ruling by Justice N. E. Maha on Thursday, the court ordered a fresh service of the court summons to the respondents after a counsel representing the respondents told the court that his client had not been served, and asked that the date of service be included in the proof of service before the next hearing.

Nairobi terror attack leaves 21 people dead

On January 15, Somali extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for this week’s 19-hour siege of a Nairobi complex that left at least 21 dead, it said the attack was “a response to the witless remarks of U.S. president, Donald Trump, and his declaration of al-Quds [Jerusalem] as the capital of Israel.”

Undercover Ghanaian journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale shot dead

Unknown assailants have shot dead an investigative journalist from Ghana who previously uncovered corruption in Ghana’s football leagues. Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck in an Accra suburb on Wednesday as he was on his way home.

February polls: FG vows to deport illegal immigrants

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has vowed to deport foreign nationals who intend to disguise as tourists to illegally observe next month’s general elections in Nigeria. According to a report by Vanguard newspaper, the Controller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, said this during his first quarterly forum with Command Comptrollers and Zonal Coordinators Thursday in Abuja, on the Service’s preparation for the elections.

Atiku to be questioned over collapse of Bank PHB – FG

The Federal Government has said that Peoples Democratic Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be questioned over his alleged role in the collapse of former Bank PHB. The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, making the allegation in Abuja on Friday, said the former Vice-President benefited from N156 million ‘slush funds.’

Gov. Wike blames Ameachi for CJN Onnoghen’s travails

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, of being responsible for the travails of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen. The federal government on January 10 filed corruption charges at the Code of Conduct Tribunal against Mr Onnoghen for allegedly failing to declare a series of his bank accounts, denominated in local and foreign currencies. The tribunal has, however, been restrained by a federal high court, Abuja, from continuing with the trial of Mr Onnoghen.