Just In: PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar arrives the U.S [PHOTOS]

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, hours ago arrived Washington D.C, capital of the United States of America.

According to the former Vice President who disclosed the information via a tweet on his handle on Thursday, he will be meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community.

He arrived the U.S in company of the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senate President Bukola Saraki and a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka.

Accused of involvement in a case of money laundering along with former congressman, William Jefferson who was jailed for 13 years, Atiku is believed to have avoided entering the United States in the last 13 years for the fear of arrest after reports of a sealed indictment by the US Justice Department.

He was however said to have been issued a US visa last December, a move that was reportedly facilitated by his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, with whom they buried their differences late 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

 

