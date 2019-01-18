The Big 5: FG moves to implement protocol to curb herdsmen killings; Imo APC suspends Okorocha | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

FG moves to implement protocol to curb herdsmen killings

The Federal Government has said it will implement the 1998 protocol on movement of cattle herders as part of measures to address the killings by suspected herdsmen in the country. It explained that the security summit on farmers/herdsmen clashes in Abuja last year had mapped out strategies to curb the incursion of herdsmen into the country.

Reps postpone 2019 budget consideration indefinitely

The House of Representatives has suspended the second reading of the 2019 Appropriation Bill indefinitely. The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, had on Wednesday said the second reading of the national budget would commence on Thursday.

30,000 minimum wage: governors demand review of revenue sharing formula

According to a report from Punch, state governors have intensified their call for a review of the nation’s revenue-sharing formula if they must pay the proposed N30,000. This was revealed at Thursday’s meeting of the National Economic Council held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the governors renewed their demands.

Imo APC suspends Okorocha

the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday suspended Governor Rochas Okorocha from the party. His suspension followed what the leadership of the party in the state called, “gross anti-party activities.”

INEC won’t employ partisan lecturers – Chairman

Universities lecturers involved in partisanship would not be employed as ad hoc workers in general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission said in Abuja on Thursday. INEC also stated that those who might not be involved in partisan political activities, but were known to have political leanings should not be nominated.