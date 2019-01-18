Article

The Big 5: FG moves to implement protocol to curb herdsmen killings; Imo APC suspends Okorocha | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

FG moves to implement protocol to curb herdsmen killings

The Federal Government has said it will implement the 1998 protocol on movement of cattle herders as part of measures to address the killings by suspected herdsmen in the country. It explained that the security summit on farmers/herdsmen clashes in Abuja last year had mapped out strategies to curb the incursion of herdsmen into the country.

Reps postpone 2019 budget consideration indefinitely

The House of Representatives has suspended the second reading of the 2019 Appropriation Bill indefinitely. The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, had on Wednesday said the second reading of the national budget would commence on Thursday.

30,000 minimum wage: governors demand review of revenue sharing formula

According to a report from Punch, state governors have intensified their call for a review of the nation’s revenue-sharing formula if they must pay the proposed N30,000. This was revealed at Thursday’s meeting of the National Economic Council held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the governors renewed their demands.

Imo APC suspends Okorocha

the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday suspended Governor Rochas Okorocha from the party. His suspension followed what the leadership of the party in the state called, “gross anti-party activities.”

INEC won’t employ partisan lecturers – Chairman

Universities lecturers involved in partisanship would not be employed as ad hoc workers in general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission said in Abuja on Thursday. INEC also stated that those who might not be involved in partisan political activities, but were known to have political leanings should not be nominated.

 

 

 

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 17, 2019

Just In: PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar arrives the U.S [PHOTOS]

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, hours ago arrived Washington D.C, capital of the United ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 17, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 17th of January

        Simi and Adekunle Gold’s ‘Promise’ will melt your heart      

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 17, 2019

Court issues order against arraignment of CJN Onnoghen, suspends trial till Jan. 28

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the restraining order against the arraignment and trial of the Chief Justice ...

Bernard Dayo January 17, 2019

The Big 5: Boko Haram sponsored by forces outside Nigeria – Buhari; NNPC is a mafia organisation, I’ll privatise it – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: NNPC is a mafia organisation, I’ll privatise it – Atiku ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 16, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 16th of January

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:   Ag. IGP names Frank Mba as new Spokesman for Nigeria ...

Bernard Dayo January 16, 2019

The Late 5: Buhari, Osinbajo to feature on live TV programme on Wednesday; Death toll rises to 14 in Nairobi hotel terror attack | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: Death toll rises in Nairobi hotel terror attack The death toll ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail