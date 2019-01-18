Just In: Atiku to face questioning on return from U.S. – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will face questioning in an investigation on his alleged role in the collapse of defunct Bank PHB. when he returns from his current trip to the United States.

According to Premium Times, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this to State House correspondents on Friday, said the decision to question Atiku is “following fresh evidence that he benefitted from slush funds that led to the collapse of Bank PHB,” stressing that the federal government has in its possession “paper trail which shows that he benefitted N156 million.”

According to Mohammed, another memo on the same date was raised to confirm that the amount was raised from a “claimant management account,” stressing that the government has proof of the account mandate, cheque and account statement showing the former vice president as the signatory to the account that received the money.

“It started from an internal memo dated 13 January 2009 asking that a draft in favour of Atiku Abubakar of 156 million should be raised,” he said. “We want him to stay in the US for as long as he wants but he has to explain to Nigerians when he returns,” he added.

The minister who spoke on the visit of the former vice president to the U.S., said the federal government had earlier issued a statement advising the U.S. not to issue him a visa, but maintained that it remains the prerogative of the U.S. government to issue visa to anyone.

“We are not perturbed one bit. He can go ahead and get a U.S. green card. That will not save him from imminent defeat in the forthcoming election. “The election will be held here not in the U.S.,” he said.

He however, said his claim does not imply that the former vice president will be arrested on his return.