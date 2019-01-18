Article

Just In: Dino Melaye gets bail on ground of ill-health

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, in Maitama, has granted bail to the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye on health ground.

Delivering a ruling on the bail application by the lawmaker, argued by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) Justice Yusuf Halilu said since Melaye cannot be arraigned on the stretcher or ‎on his hospital bed, he should be allowed on bail to attend to his health.

The judge further asked him to produce three sureties, one of who must be the Clerk of the National Assembly, who is to sign an undertaking to produce him when he is to be arraigned in respect of a charge already filed against him, adding that the other two sureties must be owners of properties within the Abuja metropolis.

The Senator is currently being held in a police health facility in Abuja.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 18, 2019

Just In: Atiku to face questioning on return from U.S. – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will face questioning in an investigation on his ...

Bernard Dayo January 18, 2019

The Big 5: FG moves to implement protocol to curb herdsmen killings; Imo APC suspends Okorocha | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: FG moves to implement protocol to curb herdsmen killings The Federal ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 17, 2019

Just In: PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar arrives the U.S [PHOTOS]

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, hours ago arrived Washington D.C, capital of the United ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 17, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 17th of January

        Simi and Adekunle Gold’s ‘Promise’ will melt your heart      

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 17, 2019

Court issues order against arraignment of CJN Onnoghen, suspends trial till Jan. 28

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the restraining order against the arraignment and trial of the Chief Justice ...

Bernard Dayo January 17, 2019

The Big 5: Boko Haram sponsored by forces outside Nigeria – Buhari; NNPC is a mafia organisation, I’ll privatise it – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: NNPC is a mafia organisation, I’ll privatise it – Atiku ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail