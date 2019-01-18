Just In: Dino Melaye gets bail on ground of ill-health

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, in Maitama, has granted bail to the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye on health ground.

Delivering a ruling on the bail application by the lawmaker, argued by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) Justice Yusuf Halilu said since Melaye cannot be arraigned on the stretcher or ‎on his hospital bed, he should be allowed on bail to attend to his health.

The judge further asked him to produce three sureties, one of who must be the Clerk of the National Assembly, who is to sign an undertaking to produce him when he is to be arraigned in respect of a charge already filed against him, adding that the other two sureties must be owners of properties within the Abuja metropolis.

The Senator is currently being held in a police health facility in Abuja.