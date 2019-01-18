Tutu Leadership Fellows calls for peace amidst unrest in Zimbabwe

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellows of the African Leadership Institute, a diverse group of civic, political and business leaders from 40 African countries, have sued for peace in Zimbabwe amidst growing unrest in the country. With citizens expressing discontent over unmet expectations following renewed hope for the nation after the July 2018 general elections and the failure of the Zimbabwean government to address their most basic needs reflected in high cost of living, unpredictable food and fuel prices, coupled with media censorship, peaceful protests called by civic leaders in Zimbabwe have turned violent.

In a recently released statement, the Tutu Fellows condemned the widespread looting across the country by citizens trying to access basic commodities in a bid to survive and the target of individuals perceived to be promoting the protests.

“We, the Tutu Fellows, are alarmed by the growing unrest in Zimbabwe and, most worryingly, by the Zimbabwean government’s reaction to it. The unrest by ordinary citizens of Zimbabwe is in response to a hike in the fuel price in Zimbabwe, which is now the most expensive in the region,” the statement read.

“We unreservedly condemn the actions by the government which undermine not only the peace and stability of the country but also the credibility of its government and its commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law. Any meaningful way forward should always be for the people, by the people and of the people, in line with the tenets of democracy,” it added.

The Fellows’ further called on the Zimbabwean government to release all civic leaders and activists who have been detained over the protests and urged restraint by the Zimbabwean government in the handling of the situation and the treatment of Zimbabwean citizens in order to de-escalate the tensions in the country.

“We also call upon the African Union to closely monitor the developments in Zimbabwe and make decisive interventions to ensure the respect for human rights and the rule of law within the mandate of its Charter. The Tutu Fellows stand in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe as they look forward to creating a better Zimbabwe for them and their children.”

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been faced with the huge task of fulfilling its election promise to revive the economy, which is experiencing high inflation, after the ouster of Zimbabwean long time leader, Robert Mugabe in November 2017.