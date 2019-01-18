Article

Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub unveils ‘Vote for Nigeria’ campaign

The Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub – an initiative of the World Economic Forum focused on driving dialogue, action and change in their community, has unveiled a ‘Vote for Nigeria’ campaign aimed at galvanizing Nigerians to participate in the 2019 general elections.

The campaign, which is making a case for Nigerians all over the country to go out and vote during the upcoming elections, is promoting active citizenship and re-educating Nigerians that election day is not a public holiday.

Speaking during the launch, Curator, Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub, Imoh Eboh said ‘’Over the years a lot of Nigerians have become disinterested in voting during elections, because they feel their votes won’t count. However, we must not stop fighting for a better country, we must all come out to vote and take a step toward improving our nation’’ 

‘’Complaining isn’t a strategy, hope is not a strategy, but voting on election-day is. We have to understand that our one vote can make a big difference, and there are over 80 million children whose future depend on the decision we make today, we have a responsibility to do all we can to give them a better country by going out to vote.’’ she added.

Historically, the number of voters that turn out for elections in Nigeria has been low, with just 31.7million of the 67.4 million registered voters coming out to cast their votes during Nigeria’s 2015 election.

In 2018, Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that 84.2 million Nigerians are now eligible to vote during the 2019 general elections.

Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub is leading the charge to be a positive force of change during this election by encouraging registered voters to go collect their PVCs and most importantly come out in their numbers to vote on Election Day.

The ‘Vote for Nigeria’ campaign is a pledge to take a stand to improve the state of our nation by voting.

Join us and take a stand to #VoteforNigeria 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor January 17, 2019

Video social and sharing app, Vskit hits a milestone of 10 million users in Africa

Vskit is cementing their place as One of Africa’s topmost entertainment platforms as they recently hit a milestone of 10 ...

Sponsor January 17, 2019

Introducing…. #DStvStepUpBoost to get you to an higher package!

Upgrade your subscription to the next package and we will BOOST you to an even higher package! View this post ...

Sponsor January 17, 2019

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s ‘Promise’ will melt your heart

We may have missed the big event, but newlywed superstars Simi and Adekunle Gold are giving us a beautiful glimpse ...

Sponsor January 17, 2019

Ibukun Awosika speaks on professional discipline and integrity at The Event Xperience Africa

The Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, delivered the keynote speech at the maiden edition of The Event Xperience ...

Sponsor January 17, 2019

Growth and 2019 economic outlook dominate discourse at Doing Business in Nigeria Series

Distinguished business leaders and professionals in Nigeria gathered together at the Doing Business in Nigeria Series on Saturday 12th January ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 16, 2019

Introducing….#DStvStepUpBoost

Introducing….#DStvStepUpBoost 🚀🚀 Get a feel of the upside of life!!! Upgrade your subscription to the next package and we will ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail