Article

Atiku storming the U.S. is giving the internet a lot to talk about and here are the best reactions

The PDP presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar stormed the U.S. yesterday and the internet went into a buzz. Quickly, a hashtag was produced: #AtikuInAmerica, and the first photos we saw of the presidential hopeful tweeted from his account was taken at the Dulles International Airport and one another at the Trump International Hotel

In Washington DC, Atiku will engage in bilateral meetings with a high powered, bi-partisan delegation of U.S. congressmen who are deeply concerned and troubled about the future of democracy in Nigeria. The delegation is seeking Atiku’s views on how best the United States can support Nigeria in ensuring democracy at all levels and more importantly ensuring the will of the people prioritised at all time. That said, the longstanding knowledge was that Atiku couldn’t travel to the U.S. because of some corruption charges levelled against him, which was fanned by anti-PDP critics.

But hey, Atiku is in the U.S. now and the internet had a lot to say.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 17, 2019

We are getting a second season of Kemi Adetiba’s ”King Women” but with a different name

It’s official – Kemi Adetiba’s woman-focused talk series King Women will return for a second season as shooting as already ...

Bernard Dayo January 15, 2019

BB Naija finally returns to Nigeria for its fourth season with BetNaija as headline sponsor

In a press conference that held today, more details about the forthcoming season of Big Brother Naija surfaced. The huge ...

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2019

Here’s why the new season of Big Brother Naija has been delayed

If you are having Big Brother Naija withdrawal symptoms then you are not alone. Less than ten months since the ...

Bernard Dayo January 11, 2019

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has a real Twitter account, so scammers be warned

Author, feminist, and unapologetic purveyor of controversies Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has an official Twitter account. This was reveal yesterday ...

Bernard Dayo January 9, 2019

No time to watch the Arise TV interview with Buhari people were talking about? Here’s a summary in a few interesting tweets

On Tuesday, social media was buzzing with the hashtag #AriseInterview – a 90-minute-long interview the television channel Arise TV had with ...

Bernard Dayo January 8, 2019

Please make us understand why Toyin Abraham is planning on turning ‘Alakada’ into a sitcom

You have read the headline, but for clarity sake, Toyin Abraham is planning on turning her movie Alakada into a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail