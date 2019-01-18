Atiku storming the U.S. is giving the internet a lot to talk about and here are the best reactions

The PDP presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar stormed the U.S. yesterday and the internet went into a buzz. Quickly, a hashtag was produced: #AtikuInAmerica, and the first photos we saw of the presidential hopeful tweeted from his account was taken at the Dulles International Airport and one another at the Trump International Hotel

Just arrived Washington D.C for meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community. -AA pic.twitter.com/EafM47B83A — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 17, 2019

In Washington DC, Atiku will engage in bilateral meetings with a high powered, bi-partisan delegation of U.S. congressmen who are deeply concerned and troubled about the future of democracy in Nigeria. The delegation is seeking Atiku’s views on how best the United States can support Nigeria in ensuring democracy at all levels and more importantly ensuring the will of the people prioritised at all time. That said, the longstanding knowledge was that Atiku couldn’t travel to the U.S. because of some corruption charges levelled against him, which was fanned by anti-PDP critics.

But hey, Atiku is in the U.S. now and the internet had a lot to say.

There’s a hashtag called #AtikuInAmerica 😂. Oh Lord — Korode (@korode_jvo) January 18, 2019

When Atiku hears a USA Police car siren nearby #AtikuInAmerica pic.twitter.com/CktEEbPQBo — god Ph.D (@14thsvge) January 18, 2019

My APC neighbors 👇👇👇 after they heard that President to be Atiku is in Washington DC. #AtikuInAmerica pic.twitter.com/WS7i1vrtC4 — #BetterNigeria with Atiku (@OgoMkpuma) January 17, 2019

My neighbor Mr Johnson an APC supporter fainted immediately after he heard #AtikuInAmerica #PrayForJohnson — CONFIDENCE (@realNCNC) January 17, 2019

Gulder Ultimate search don end, Atikulated Atiku na im winam. Buhari go hear? 1 ticket to obodo Washlngton DC #AtikuInAmerica #AtikuNowThatYouAreInTheUS what is the next challenge? #WhatIsTheNextChallenge Atiku be like: bring it on, bring it on Bubu get ready! Atiku is ready. — DOZIE. (@Alvinuzor) January 18, 2019