Today’s Noisemakers: Linda Ikeji, Femi Imokhai, Korede Bello, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Linda Ikeji

‘Our baby’ is finally here!!

Aunty Linda say it’s surreal. It is real oo.

Congratulations Linda.

2. INEC Nigeria

As the Osun Gubernatorial election is set to take place on September 22…

“Our ultimate objective is to ensure that the Choice of who becomes the next Governor Of Osun State is entirely in the hands of the voters. Votes will count and only the choice made by the people of Osun and nothing else will determine the outcome of the election.”- INEC Chair pic.twitter.com/74PnGf1lbw — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 17, 2018

3. Oluwaseun

The truth is no one has the right to speak to you like you are worthless. No one. If a company doesn’t see you as valuable, several others would but you must not allow your self confidence to be affected. — Holuseun (@oluseun_akin) September 17, 2018

Yes oo.

You should know and understand your worth and DO NOT devalue same because you want to reach a compromise.

4. Korede Bello

To be honest, e no easy. — M3GAlicious (@koredebello) September 17, 2018

Walahi, na true you talk.

5. Chude Jideonwo

On the event of Lala Akindoju and Gbubemi Fregene’s wedding on Sunday, September 17…

6. Femi Imokhai

What is wrong with this guy?

Just go abeg. Lol!

7. Odogwu Ogbete

From what I just witnessed at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, venue of the of launch of Jim Ovia’s book, “Africa Rise and Shine”, the political marriage between Ambode and Tinubu appears to be afflicted with irreconcilable differences. — Air Raid (@OdogwuOgbete) September 17, 2018

Here are the options before Ambode in descending order of preference:

1. Throw in the towel and walk away quietly and honorably;

2. Accept your fate and contest against Tinubu’s choice; or

3. Do an “Ngige” on Tinubu: tell it all, win or lose, you’re free from bondage. — Air Raid (@OdogwuOgbete) September 17, 2018