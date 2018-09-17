Today’s Noisemakers: Linda Ikeji, Femi Imokhai, Korede Bello, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Linda Ikeji

‘Our baby’ is finally here!!

Aunty Linda say it’s surreal. It is real oo.

Congratulations Linda.

2. INEC Nigeria

As the Osun Gubernatorial election is set to take place on September 22…

3. Oluwaseun

Yes oo.

You should know and understand your worth and DO NOT  devalue same because you want to reach a compromise.

4. Korede Bello

Walahi, na true you talk.

5. Chude Jideonwo

On the event of Lala Akindoju and Gbubemi Fregene’s wedding on Sunday, September 17…

6. Femi Imokhai

What is wrong with this guy?

Just go abeg. Lol!

7. Odogwu Ogbete

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

