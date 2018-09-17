Today’s Noisemakers: Linda Ikeji, Femi Imokhai, Korede Bello, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Linda Ikeji
‘Our baby’ is finally here!!
Aunty Linda say it’s surreal. It is real oo.
Congratulations Linda.
2. INEC Nigeria
As the Osun Gubernatorial election is set to take place on September 22…
“Our ultimate objective is to ensure that the Choice of who becomes the next Governor Of Osun State is entirely in the hands of the voters. Votes will count and only the choice made by the people of Osun and nothing else will determine the outcome of the election.”- INEC Chair pic.twitter.com/74PnGf1lbw
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 17, 2018
3. Oluwaseun
The truth is no one has the right to speak to you like you are worthless.
No one.
If a company doesn’t see you as valuable, several others would but you must not allow your self confidence to be affected.
— Holuseun (@oluseun_akin) September 17, 2018
Yes oo.
You should know and understand your worth and DO NOT devalue same because you want to reach a compromise.
4. Korede Bello
To be honest, e no easy.
— M3GAlicious (@koredebello) September 17, 2018
Walahi, na true you talk.
5. Chude Jideonwo
On the event of Lala Akindoju and Gbubemi Fregene’s wedding on Sunday, September 17…
View this post on Instagram
I love Lagos. I love being back home. I am rooted, deeply connected to this place. I am very grateful for the privilege of being able to travel the world but still come back home – to the one place that matters the most to me. And I love the people of Lagos – with their colours, their noise, and their warmth (shout out to @stephaniebusari and @latashalagos for fussing over me at the party yesterday!) and their fulsome energy. I am so so so happy to be back home. So so so happy to belong here and be a dancing, shouting, aso-ebi wearing part of this delightful humanity. 📷 @debolalagos #LalaAndFregz #AsaroLove #Àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́Olúwa
6. Femi Imokhai
View this post on Instagram
After my rejection from the Sweet boy group, I received an overwhelming amount of laughs. Its cool though, I'm over it and I have moved on. When one association slams the door on you, you get a headache but not for too long. Not having beards might be a disadvantage but I must fight through this adversity
What is wrong with this guy?
Just go abeg. Lol!
7. Odogwu Ogbete
From what I just witnessed at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, venue of the of launch of Jim Ovia’s book, “Africa Rise and Shine”, the political marriage between Ambode and Tinubu appears to be afflicted with irreconcilable differences.
— Air Raid (@OdogwuOgbete) September 17, 2018
Here are the options before Ambode in descending order of preference:
1. Throw in the towel and walk away quietly and honorably;
2. Accept your fate and contest against Tinubu’s choice; or
3. Do an “Ngige” on Tinubu: tell it all, win or lose, you’re free from bondage.
— Air Raid (@OdogwuOgbete) September 17, 2018
