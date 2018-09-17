The Late 5: NASS begins rework of Electoral Act amendment rejected by Buhari; One die from Lassa fever in Delta | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The joint committee of the National Assembly on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Monday commenced work on the “grey areas” of the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill raised by President Muhammadu Buhari for which he withdrew assent to the legislation.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Monday, shortly before the panel went behind closed doors to rework the bill, noted that his committee which was working on the bill for the fourth time is in the eye of the storm” as Nigerians were expecting so much from them.

“I believe that what we are doing is in the best interest of Nigerians,” Nazif said.

The Ekiti Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti has on Monday resolved to shift hearing of the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the July 14 governorship poll to another venue due to insecurity.

Counsel to the PDP, Adebayo Adelodun (SAN) who addressed the tribunal on Monday, raised concerns about a crowd wielding sticks and cudgels that had besieged the entrance of the court and harassing key individuals entering the venue.

In reaction to the allegations however, state chairman of the APC, Paul Omotosho, said “the allegation is unfounded and that is so unfortunate. The area where they claimed to have been attacked was occupied by those who were mere spectators who just came around to see what was happening at the court. So for anybody to now conclude that they were APC is unfair.

The Delta Ministry of Health in Delta has confirmed the death of a woman who allegedly manifested symptoms of Lassa fever virus.

Chairman of the state’s Primary Health Development Agency, Dr (Mrs.) Isioma Okoba, who made the disclosure at a media briefing in Asaba on Monday, said the woman (now deceased), resident in Umolu community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area reportedly took ill on Aug. 18, 2018 and was admitted at the Kwale General Hospital before her transfer to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, following a deterioration of her condition the following day.

The Chairman however appealed to the residents not to panic as the ministry was working to ensure there was no outbreak of the disease, assuring that the ministry had mobilised its disease surveillance officers in the 25 local government areas to go round and report any symptoms of the disease, if found, for prompt action.

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised African countries to improve on ports infrastructure and utilise all natural maritime endowments to facilitate trade.

The President in making the plea during a Regional Conference of International Africa Ports and Harbour (IAPH) on Monday in Abuja, said that interconnectivity would improve African countries’ economic competitiveness as targeted under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Buhari who advised that every port should have the complement of rail infrastructure, added that maritime sector was central to facilitation of trade and total integration of Africa for development.

Security agents attached to the National Assembly Complex on Monday reported the sight of a strange military jet hovering over the complex, which was said to have also occurred on Sunday, flying at a level that it almost touch the ground.

As reported by Vanguard, “Some journalists also noticed the jet at about 12.45 pm and 2.05pm on Monday when it flew so close to the ground that they had to run for cover inside their cars.”

The development is coming days ahead of the resumption of legislative business at the National Assembly, following its adjournment for recess on July 28.

And stories from around the world:

US President Donald Trump appeared poised to ratchet up his trade dispute with China, with punitive import tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese goods likely to be announced “soon,” a White House official said Monday. (AFP)

Russian and Turkish troops are to enforce a new demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib region from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart. (Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund has warned that a “no-deal” Brexit on World Trade Organization terms would entail “substantial costs” for the UK economy. (BBC)

A legislator from Canada’s ruling Liberals unexpectedly defected to the main opposition party on Monday, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a year before the next federal election. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ran into serious trouble Monday after a woman who accuses the conservative judge of sexually assaulting her four decades ago said she is willing to testify before Congress. (AFP)