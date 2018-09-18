The Big 5: Leah Sharibu in grave danger as Boko Haram kills health worker, Abuja Court summons Saraki over Offa Robbery | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has declared the flooding situation in Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra as a national disaster  and has placed eight others on the watch list.

Director-General of the agency, Mustapha Maihaja, made the declaration on Monday, and had earlier inaugurated five Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations as well as humanitarian support in the 12 states worst affected by flooding.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of terrorist group, Boko Haram has killed Saifura Ahmed, one of the three humanitarian workers abducted during a raid on a military facility in Rann, Borno on March 1.

As contained in a video seen by TheCable, the deceased who worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was wearing a white hijab and was shot from behind.

“We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood,” said a spokesman of the group who did not give his name. The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu,” he said.

An Abuja Court, Grade I Area Court in Aco Estate, Lugbe, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to serve a summons on Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to compel him to face a criminal complaint initiated against him by an Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist, Oluwatosin Ojaomo in respect of the April 5 bank robbery which killed over 33 persons in Offa, Kwara.

In the complaint marked: CR/196/2018, filed under Section 89(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, Ojaomo argued that Saraki’s alleged refusal to honour an invitation allegedly sent to him by the police, in relation to the Offa robbery investigation, amounted to the offences of “obstructing a criminal investigation and disobeying a public officer carrying out a lawful responsibility.”

The IGP has however detailed a unit within the Nigeria Police Force’s Legal Department, Force headquarters, Abuja to ensure the prompt delivery of the court processes on Saraki before the next date, October 3 this year.

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday forwarded Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna’s name to the Kano House of Assembly as his Deputy Governor nominee.

Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum announced this at plenary while reading the letter sent to the House by the governor on Monday, further requested the Deputy Governor nominee to come for screening on Tuesday, Sept. 18 by 10.30a.m.

Gawuna, the current Commissioner for Agriculture nomination the state’s number 2 citizen followed the resignation of former Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar on and defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Supervising Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, has promised to work at improving the revenue fortunes of the country and ensure that it attains greater economic stability.

The Minister who disclosed this on Monday as she assumed duty also charged the management staff of the ministry to do all within their power to justify the confidence of the President in their ability to achieve much needed economic turnaround in the country.

“We have very serious revenue challenges and it is up to us to make sure we shore up the revenue base of the country,” she said.

And stories from around the world:

British Prime Minister, Theresa May told rebels in her divided party that if they torpedoed her Brexit deal then the United Kingdom would leave the EU without any agreement, a scenario the IMF said would make the country much poorer. (Reuters)

A Russian military aircraft with 14 people on board has disappeared from radar after flying over Syria, Russia’s Defence ministry says. (BBC)

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has said the United States would cap the number of refugees allowed into the country at 30,000 for fiscal year 2019, a move rights advocates described as “shameful” and “outrageous.” (Al Jazeera)

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, was sued for defamation on Monday for falsely suggesting that a British caver who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thailand cave in July was a pedophile and child rapist.  (Reuters)

A Japanese billionaire and online fashion tycoon, Yusaku Maezawa, will be the first man to fly on a monster SpaceX rocket around the Moon as early as 2023, and he plans to bring six to eight artists along. (AFP)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 18, 2018

Here’s what rape culture looks like in one single tweet, and how men still perpetuate it

One thing about using social media: it can be an extension of our thoughts and beliefs from years of conditioning. ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 18, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Marvelous Mrs. Marvel, Games of Thrones win big at Emmys 2018 | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 17, 2018

The Late 5: NASS begins rework of Electoral Act amendment rejected by Buhari; One die from Lassa fever in Delta | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The joint committee of the National Assembly on the Independent National ...

Oludolapo Adelana September 17, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 17th Of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: EFCC’s handling of Fayose’s alleged corrupt practices is anything ...

Alexander Onukwue September 17, 2018

Ten years after Adenike Grange; will Adeosun face the consequences of her wrongdoing?

Thanks to the intervention of good journalism, Nigeria’s Finance Ministry has been relieved from questionable management. That may sound extreme, ...

Bernard Dayo September 17, 2018

Denola Grey’s first feature film is a screenplay by award-winning director Jade Osiberu

Roughly four months to the end of the year and Denola Grey has dominated headlines for lots of reasons. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail