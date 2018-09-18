The Big 5: Leah Sharibu in grave danger as Boko Haram kills health worker, Abuja Court summons Saraki over Offa Robbery | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has declared the flooding situation in Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra as a national disaster and has placed eight others on the watch list.

Director-General of the agency, Mustapha Maihaja, made the declaration on Monday, and had earlier inaugurated five Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations as well as humanitarian support in the 12 states worst affected by flooding.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of terrorist group, Boko Haram has killed Saifura Ahmed, one of the three humanitarian workers abducted during a raid on a military facility in Rann, Borno on March 1.

As contained in a video seen by TheCable, the deceased who worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was wearing a white hijab and was shot from behind.

“We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood,” said a spokesman of the group who did not give his name. The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu,” he said.

An Abuja Court, Grade I Area Court in Aco Estate, Lugbe, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to serve a summons on Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to compel him to face a criminal complaint initiated against him by an Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist, Oluwatosin Ojaomo in respect of the April 5 bank robbery which killed over 33 persons in Offa, Kwara.

In the complaint marked: CR/196/2018, filed under Section 89(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, Ojaomo argued that Saraki’s alleged refusal to honour an invitation allegedly sent to him by the police, in relation to the Offa robbery investigation, amounted to the offences of “obstructing a criminal investigation and disobeying a public officer carrying out a lawful responsibility.”

The IGP has however detailed a unit within the Nigeria Police Force’s Legal Department, Force headquarters, Abuja to ensure the prompt delivery of the court processes on Saraki before the next date, October 3 this year.

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday forwarded Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna’s name to the Kano House of Assembly as his Deputy Governor nominee.

Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum announced this at plenary while reading the letter sent to the House by the governor on Monday, further requested the Deputy Governor nominee to come for screening on Tuesday, Sept. 18 by 10.30a.m.

Gawuna, the current Commissioner for Agriculture nomination the state’s number 2 citizen followed the resignation of former Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar on and defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Supervising Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, has promised to work at improving the revenue fortunes of the country and ensure that it attains greater economic stability.

The Minister who disclosed this on Monday as she assumed duty also charged the management staff of the ministry to do all within their power to justify the confidence of the President in their ability to achieve much needed economic turnaround in the country.

“We have very serious revenue challenges and it is up to us to make sure we shore up the revenue base of the country,” she said.

And stories from around the world:

British Prime Minister, Theresa May told rebels in her divided party that if they torpedoed her Brexit deal then the United Kingdom would leave the EU without any agreement, a scenario the IMF said would make the country much poorer. (Reuters)

A Russian military aircraft with 14 people on board has disappeared from radar after flying over Syria, Russia’s Defence ministry says. (BBC)

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has said the United States would cap the number of refugees allowed into the country at 30,000 for fiscal year 2019, a move rights advocates described as “shameful” and “outrageous.” (Al Jazeera)

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, was sued for defamation on Monday for falsely suggesting that a British caver who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thailand cave in July was a pedophile and child rapist. (Reuters)

A Japanese billionaire and online fashion tycoon, Yusaku Maezawa, will be the first man to fly on a monster SpaceX rocket around the Moon as early as 2023, and he plans to bring six to eight artists along. (AFP)