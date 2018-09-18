Entertainment Roundup: Marvelous Mrs. Marvel, Games of Thrones win big at Emmys 2018 | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story win big at the 70th Emmys

Amazon’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the most at the 70th annual primetime Emmy honours with five, including for comedy series, two for showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino in the writing and directing categories, and honours for Rachel Brosnahan in the lead actor category and Alex Borstein in the supporting actor category.

FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story claimed three honours, for best limited series as well as lead actor Darren Criss and directing in a limited series for Ryan Murphy.

HBO’s Game of Thrones took home two wins, for best drama series and for Peter Dinklage  in the supporting actor category.

See full list here.

Drake breaks record for most weeks at No. 1 by any artist in a Year

Drake‘s In My Feelings stood up for 10 weeks and is the latest No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 22). He leads the Hot 100 for an unprecedented 29th week in 2018, via his three No. 1s this year.

Ariana Grande pays tribute to former boyfriend, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to her former boyfriend, Malcolm McCormick known as Mac Miller a week after his death.

The US rapper was found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 26 following a suspected overdose.

Miller was in a relationship with Grande between August 2016 and May 2018.

Grande, 25, posted a video on her Instagram account in tribute.

