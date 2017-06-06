Today’s Noisemakers: Obasanjo, Mr Aye Dee + Lai Mohammed gets flogged to within an inch of his lies

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Olusegun Obasanjo

The former president and Godfather has a word for the youth:

Reactions:

To everthing there is a season and time.

 

2. Lai Mohammed

Guess this is what Obasanjo meant by mentoring?

Unfortunate.

 

3. Mr Aye Dee

Ummm, Oga OBJ, is this what what we stand to gain from this so-called mentorship?

Reactions:

Yesterday.

 

4. Samuel Philip

Moving on…

It’s been Heartbreak Central on Twitter NG today over this simple question:

Reactions:

Social media outs the cheater

True to life?

5. Osarumen Osamuyi

Reactions:

 

 

6. Fat Daddy

The sweetest thing ever. WATCH:

7. Freddy

And this too:

