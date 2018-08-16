Today’s Noisemakers: Onye Nkuzi, Deji Adeyanju, Akin Alabi and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

  1. Onye Nkuzi

You can say that again. They prepare for elections not governance.

Worse still, na dem they rush corruption.

2. Deji Adeyanju

Wehdone Sir. But can the Nigerian Police for once  even pretend to respect the rights of protesters?

3.  Akin Alabi

Oloye, #ThisIsNigeria, Home of critics.

4. Badass

But where do they get some of these people we see on Twitter?

Sigh!

5. Pseudo-Nigerian

Las-Las, na still green bottle.

 

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

