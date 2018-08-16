Today’s Noisemakers: Onye Nkuzi, Deji Adeyanju, Akin Alabi and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

Onye Nkuzi

Governance is serious intellectual work. You can't get into office unprepared and drive significant economic growth. Africa's main problem is simple; most leaders are unprepared for office. When leaders are prepared, you can see the difference – e.g. Rwanda & Botswana. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 16, 2018

You can say that again. They prepare for elections not governance.

Worse still, na dem they rush corruption.

2. Deji Adeyanju

Despite teargassing us, we stood our ground today at the @PoliceNG Headquarters in Abuja to demand for the unconditional release of @PremiumTimesng journalist @SamuelOgundipe. #FreeSamuelOgundipe pic.twitter.com/tSieObSVKC — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) August 16, 2018

Wehdone Sir. But can the Nigerian Police for once even pretend to respect the rights of protesters?

3. Akin Alabi

Serving Nigeria can be a thankless job. I can’t believe Victor Moses is being criticized. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) August 16, 2018

Oloye, #ThisIsNigeria, Home of critics.

4. Badass

This took me a minute tho😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ufx1xqpZrl — Nigerianbadass (@Badass_nigerian) August 16, 2018

But where do they get some of these people we see on Twitter?

Sigh!

5. Pseudo-Nigerian

Meanwhile this is what NYSC orientation camp Abuja reduced us to with their alcohol ban 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G4f1wWHOyg — Pseudo-Nigerian (@Jiyizoba) August 16, 2018

Las-Las, na still green bottle.