Today’s Noisemakers: Onye Nkuzi, Deji Adeyanju, Akin Alabi and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.
Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list for today:
- Onye Nkuzi
Governance is serious intellectual work.
You can't get into office unprepared and drive significant economic growth.
Africa's main problem is simple; most leaders are unprepared for office.
When leaders are prepared, you can see the difference – e.g. Rwanda & Botswana.
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 16, 2018
You can say that again. They prepare for elections not governance.
Worse still, na dem they rush corruption.
2. Deji Adeyanju
Despite teargassing us, we stood our ground today at the @PoliceNG Headquarters in Abuja to demand for the unconditional release of @PremiumTimesng journalist @SamuelOgundipe. #FreeSamuelOgundipe pic.twitter.com/tSieObSVKC
— Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) August 16, 2018
Wehdone Sir. But can the Nigerian Police for once even pretend to respect the rights of protesters?
3. Akin Alabi
Serving Nigeria can be a thankless job. I can’t believe Victor Moses is being criticized.
— Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) August 16, 2018
Oloye, #ThisIsNigeria, Home of critics.
4. Badass
This took me a minute tho😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ufx1xqpZrl
— Nigerianbadass (@Badass_nigerian) August 16, 2018
But where do they get some of these people we see on Twitter?
Sigh!
5. Pseudo-Nigerian
Meanwhile this is what NYSC orientation camp Abuja reduced us to with their alcohol ban 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G4f1wWHOyg
— Pseudo-Nigerian (@Jiyizoba) August 16, 2018
Las-Las, na still green bottle.
Leave a reply