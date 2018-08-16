The Late 5: NEC sets up committee to decentralise Nigeria Police, Falconets crash out of World Cup | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday resolved to set up a committee to decentralize the operations of the Nigeria Police in a bid to tackle insecurity in the country.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno who made this known while briefing State House Correspondents after the monthly NEC meeting, said the panel would be chaired by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris alongside representatives from each geo-political zone in the country.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the appointment of Nnochirionye Afunanya as its Spokesman and Public Relations Officer.

Afunanya who is currently a PhD student in Security and Strategic Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, replaces Tony Opuiyo as the image maker of the Service.

The National Economic Council (NEC) has said that states are owing the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) N41 billion in Value Added Tax (VAT). Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after NEC meeting presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday in Abuja. He said that the council was hopeful that the indebted states would pay up, adding that there was an improvement in tax remission from states in comparison with that of last year.

Nigeria’s Falconets on Thursday crashed out of the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France, after losing 1-2 to Spain in the quarter-finals at Concarneau.

The Minority Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Gombe House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Haruna has defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker announced his defection during the house plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Abubakar Nono on Thursday, citing existing division in the state chapter of the APC as well as injustice metted on him by the party leadership, as reasons for his departure from the party.

And stories from around the world:

Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that fresh sanctions, imposed by the United States against a Russian firm and an individual over North Korea, may undermine peace process in the Korean peninsula. (Reuters) Flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala has killed at least 73 people, shut down an airport and displaced more than 85,000 people, officials have said. (BBC) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin warned Thursday the United States would levy more sanctions on the troubled Turkish economy if Ankara does not soon release a jailed American pastor. (AFP) The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has issued an international arrest warrant for opposition leader Moise Katumbi, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2016. (Al Jazeera) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday named senior policy adviser Brian Hook as special representative for Iran. (Reuters)