Tinubu’s Inauguration: Take a Look at the National Security Adviser’s Warning to Social Media Users

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has assured Nigerians that stringent security measures will be in place to ensure a safe and peaceful presidential inauguration ceremony. Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja, Mr. Monguno emphasized the importance of respecting the occasion and warned social media users against posting anything that could threaten the nation’s peace.

“We do not envisage anything that will be negative on that day. So, I urge everybody to be calm. The people who use social media, please understand this till our visitors, especially those who come from other countries, disperse,” warned Mr Monguno.

As the head of the security, facilities, and intelligence committee of the presidential transition council, Mr. Monguno affirmed that comprehensive security measures have been implemented. Eagle Square, the venue for the May 29 presidential inauguration, and its surroundings will have enhanced security. Additionally, tight security will be maintained in and around hotels to ensure the safety of guests arriving in the Federal Capital Territory from both within and outside Nigeria.

The committee responsible for security during the inauguration is composed of high-ranking representatives from various security agencies, including the chief of defense staff, the inspector general of police, and the director-general of the State Security Service. Mr. Monguno also highlighted the involvement of the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the governor of Kebbi, who represents the incoming administration.

“Our primary focus is to provide overt and covert security cover for all the venues and hotels involved in the programs leading up to and following the inauguration,” Mr. Monguno explained, underscoring the critical role of the committee.

Regarding logistics, movement restrictions will be imposed in a specific range around Eagle Square. Traffic diversions and alternative routes will be put in place to facilitate smooth movement for motorists and pedestrians.