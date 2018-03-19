Today’s Noisemakers: Reekado Banks, Reno Omokri, Pius Adesanmi, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Abimbola

Lmao. You people will make wrong choices in men then come to Twitter to blame the rest of us that have nothing to with it for it. — Abimbola O’larry Turner (@Clan_Clueless) March 19, 2018

Please tell them, tell them ooo!

2. Mootaz Chehade

After a meeting with the PSG president in Brazil, Neymar is reportedly demanding £1 million per week to stay at PSG. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) March 18, 2018

You see this bros ehn…

He can just say, “I want to leave” explicitly. Which one is £1 million per week?

Some replies:

1 million a week for kicking a piece of inflated leather around a field. No wonder the world is the way it is. — Shane Shortiss (@Shane_Shorty) March 18, 2018

And they’ll pay him that. Until clubs decide not to be held to ransom by EMPLOYEES, wages will escalate. Problem is, there’ll be some idiotic club who will pay it — Phteven Barrows (@StephenBarrows) March 18, 2018

If true then he plays every game, for first and reserve teams…40 hours a week training.. — BJYeo ⚒️ WHU ⚒️ (@dmyeo66) March 18, 2018

3. Oluwaseun

The land where monkey and snake make more money than human beign https://t.co/UCMxl2rjB4 — Oluwaseun™™™. ©® (@Crixxboi) March 19, 2018

Well… we will say “it’s not that deep” but such jokes like this especially on social media sends a strong message to the outside world.

Meanwhile, Oluwaseun was jokingly replying to:

What Country's flag is This ? pic.twitter.com/pZTDk0OEBZ — Lateef Habib (@SIREHABBIIBB) March 19, 2018

4. Reno Omokri

Last week, on the front page of @THISDAYLIVE, I lambasted the @MBuhari admin for attaching 150,000 policemen to VIPs while schools in the NE don’t have security and today the IGP announced the withdrawal of those officers. I commend Buhari government for listening to counsel! pic.twitter.com/fO8Bw2EFWV — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 19, 2018

A few replies:

You claimed to be the one @MBuhari listened to same as @benmurraybruce. Whose advice in particular did he listened to? — topnotch (@chibu012) March 19, 2018

Withdrawal of Police is not carried because you said it…it's a norm in the NPF…IGP is only following the footstep of his predecessors…which wouldn't work according to Mike Okiro…. — afolabi folorunsho (@phowcus) March 19, 2018

Will it be carried out? Many are already saying such directives have been given a million and one times in the past but nobody obeyed it. Kudos to you for such brilliant observation!!! — francis (@kallfrancis) March 19, 2018

5. Reekado Banks

What’s Gucci ? A post shared by Reekado Banks (@reekadobanks) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:26am PDT

Bruuuh! Na designer na.

Abi you wan ‘shake table‘?

6. Ali

As long as there is someone in the sky to protect me, There is no one on earth who could break me — Ali(PurePunjabiJutt)🇵🇰🇮🇹 (@purePunjabijutt) March 19, 2018

You can say this again and again!

7. Pius Adesanmi

Sir Kay, all na wash! Since 1999, NASS has been a bazaar of certificate forgers, election riggers, swindlers, thieves, and sundry criminals. Only Salisu Buhari has ever received a slap on d wrist. The police will do gragra with this apprentice arms racketeer and move on. https://t.co/ymB825OERu — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) March 19, 2018

Hmmm… are we ever going to see change in this country? – no pessimism intended.

Adesanmi was replying:

.@dino_melaye accused of supplying arms to his private militia as police parade suspects pic.twitter.com/VkK54Lw6uv — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 19, 2018

8. Ijaola Ibrahim

Dino himself is Saraki's bodyguard. How come he's crying that the IG withdrew police men from public office holders? 😂😂 — Ibrahim Ijaola (@ijaola_ibrahim) March 19, 2018

Help us ask him oo. Besides, don’t they receive enough ‘running costs’ to afford private body guards?

Withdrawal of police from VIP I am the target. IG want to expose me so I can be killed. Having survived Assassination attempt twice I deserve police protection in a country where I’m a tax payer. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) March 19, 2018

Brother Melaye, please “let us hear word“! Which one is …”So I can be killed“?

Coming from someone who has being collecting different kinds of allowances to continue in the tradition of impoverishing the people.