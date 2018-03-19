Today’s Noisemakers: Reekado Banks, Reno Omokri, Pius Adesanmi, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Abimbola

Please tell them, tell them ooo!

2. Mootaz Chehade

You see this bros ehn…

He can just say, “I want to leave” explicitly. Which one is £1 million per week?

Some replies:

3. Oluwaseun

Well… we will say “it’s not that deep” but such jokes like this especially on social media sends a strong message to the outside world.

Meanwhile, Oluwaseun was jokingly replying to:

4. Reno Omokri

A few replies:

5. Reekado Banks

What’s Gucci ?

A post shared by Reekado Banks (@reekadobanks) on

Bruuuh! Na designer na.

Abi you wan ‘shake table‘?

6. Ali

You can say this again and again!

7. Pius Adesanmi

Hmmm… are we ever going to see change in this country? – no pessimism intended.

Adesanmi was replying:

8. Ijaola Ibrahim

Help us ask him oo. Besides, don’t they receive enough ‘running costs’ to afford private body guards?

Brother Melaye, please “let us hear word“! Which one is …”So I can be killed“?

Coming from someone who has being collecting different kinds of allowances to continue in the tradition of impoverishing the people.

